Prosecutor dismisses charges against Walkertown man in dog-sex case after indictment child porn charges.

A Forsyth County prosecutor has dismissed multiple charges against a Walkertown man accused of selling $5 videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with dogs after the man was indicted in federal court, according to court documents.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 43, of Cain Forest Drive had been facing a total of 19 counts of felony crime against nature after he was initially arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office this past March. He had been in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $750,000.

But Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent dismissed all those charges on Aug. 22 because Blackmon was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 25 on two charges -- one count of possession of child pornography and a second count alleging that Blackmon "knowingly sell, market, advertise, exchange, and distribute" a video depicting a man engaging in a sexual act with a dog.

Prosecutors will sometimes dismiss charges when a defendant is indicted in federal court.

Tracy Lynn Abbott, a Stokes County woman who was a co-defendant of Blackmon, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2 in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of crimes against nature. She received a suspended sentence of three months to 13 months in prison and was placed on 18 months of supervised probation.

At her plea hearing, Parent said that Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies received a tip on March 21 that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs. According to search warrants, a New Jersey man was on the mobile phone messaging application Kik at 10 p.m. March 20 when he watched a livestream featuring a user advertising home videos of himself performing sexual acts with his dogs. The user said in the livestream that the videos showed a dog performing a sexual act on the man and the man performing a sexual act on another dog, the search warrants alleged.

The user displayed a second device in the livestream and played the videos to prove that his advertisement was legitimate, the search warrants said. The user said he had three dogs -- two males and one female.

Parent said during the hearing that Abbot had cheated on Blackmon and that Blackmon made her perform the sexual act with the dog as a way to make up for the cheating.

Blackmon is accused of selling videos through the Kik messaging application and using CashApp to collect the money.

According to search warrants, the username Blackmon provided for CashApp was $timblackmon197, and the New Jersey man Googled Timothy Blackmon and found a news article and a Facebook profile indicating that Blackmon might live in Winston-Salem. The New Jersey man contacted law-enforcement officers.

Forsyth County investigator C.R. King said in the search warrant affidavit that he created an undercover Kik account and joined a live broadcast from the user's account. The user talked about videos he posted the night before of his pitbull having sex with a woman he had over as well as him having sex with the woman. The woman is not identified.

The user started talking about selling the videos, and King entered into a private chat with the user, who agreed to send the video in exchange for $5 through CashApp to the account of $timblackmon197. Once the payment was processed, the user sent a video showing him performing a sexual act on a female dog.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that two dogs who were seized from the Blackmon's house were placed in protective custody and then were placed with the Forsyth Humane Society.

Blackmon is in the Forsyth County Jail on a federal retainer, according to the sheriff's office's website. He had been sent to state prison on a safekeeping order because he had tried to harm himself by ingesting foreign objects.

A hearing in U.S. District Court has not yet been scheduled.