Prosecutor: Kalvin Michael Smith's 2016 release from prison doesn't entitle him to any additional relief for his conviction in the 1995 brutal attack of Jill Marker.

A prosecutor says Kalvin Michael Smith's release from prison after nearly 20 years was sufficient relief for his conviction in the 1995 brutal attack on Jill Marker at the former Silk Plant Forest store — an attack Smith has said he did not commit — and that he is not entitled to any additional relief.

The relief Smith is seeking is exoneration.

Smith, 51, filed a motion last year in Forsyth Superior Court through his attorney, Jim Coleman, the director of Duke University's Wrongful Conviction Clinic, seeking to overturn his conviction. Smith has fought to prove his innocence through various appeals in state and federal courts, going all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Smith's case represents the most prominent allegation of a wrongful conviction in Winston-Salem since the late Darryl Hunt was exonerated 18 years ago for the murder of Deborah Sykes, a copy editor at The Sentinel, the city's now closed afternoon newspaper. Hunt was falsely accused of raping and stabbing Sykes. Hunt killed himself in 2016.

The Winston-Salem Journal published a series in 2004 that raised questions about whether police and prosecutors ignored evidence of Smith's evidence in order to get a conviction. Since then, the city's Silk Plant Forest Citizens Review Committee concluded that there was no evidence that Smith was at the scene of the crime. The Silk Plant Truth Committee enlisted Chris Swecker, a former assistant FBI director, to conduct an independent review of the case. Swecker released a report in which he concluded that there were serious flaws in the police investigation and that those flaws undermined faith that Smith's conviction was just.

Smith was released in 2016 after Walter Holton and Cheryl Andrews filed a motion alleging that his trial attorney, William Speaks, failed to provide certain evidence that could have resulted in a shorter sentence for Smith. Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court granted the motion. But Smith was not exonerated, and Coleman said publicly that he and others intended to file appeals to vacate the conviction.

But in a written answer filed Thursday at a hearing in Forsyth Superior Court, Mike Hardin, the elected district attorney for Moore and Hoke counties, argued that Smith has exhausted all of his appeals and is not entitled to any additional relief.

"Defendant received the benefit of the bargain when he entered a consent agreement and was granted a new sentence," Hardin said in his answer. "He should not be allowed — yet another — opportunity to upend his judgment."

Coleman said in court that nothing about Smith's release prohibits Smith from continuing to seek exoneration.

"I would never have expected this argument," Coleman said.

Hardin was assigned to the case through the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys after Judge Michael A. Stone, a resident superior court judge in Moore and Hoke counties, declared that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office had a conflict of interest. Stone ordered the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys to assign outside counsel. The N.C. Attorney General's Office, which had previously defended Smith's conviction after Forsyth County prosecutors declared a conflict, declined to take up Smith's latest appeal, citing budget cuts and reduced staff.

Coleman's motion seeks to overturn Smith's conviction through what it claims is newly-discovered evidence that proves Smith's innocence.

According to the motion, a man told the host of a 2016 MTV documentary that he and his friend saw a white man matching the description of the late Kenneth Lamoureux, who was initially a suspect in Marker's assault, walking toward the back of the Silk Plant Forest store and carrying a Maglite flashlight. That's significant because several witnesses told police that they saw a white man matching Lamoureux's description either in the store or near the store on Dec. 9, 1995, the night Marker was assaulted. Some witnesses were able to identify Lamoureux from a photo lineup.

Winston-Salem police detectives investigated Lamoureux as a primary suspect for six months and then inexplicably dropped their investigation of him after Lamoureux moved to Charlotte to live with his stepfather.

Don Williams, the lead detective, told a citizens review committee in 2009 that he dropped Lamoureux as a suspect in June 1996 because Marker had identified her attacker as a Black man (Smith is Black). But Marker, who had severe brain injuries, wasn't interviewed by Winston-Salem Police until Oct. 31, 1996.

According to the motion, Marker, who could not talk, did not identify Smith as her attacker and appeared to identify Lamoureux as the man who was in the store on the night of her attack. Smith's attorneys said Forsyth County prosecutors didn't disclose the Oct. 31, 1996 interview before Smith's trial.

Lamoureux died in 2011.

The man told the MTV host, Lauren Eva Nagao, that he and his friend reported what they saw to Winston-Salem police and Williams, who the motion alleges never documented his interview with them.

The motion also includes an affidavit from Jeana Schopfer, who was Marker's former supervisor for a daycare center where Marker had previously worked. Schopfer called Winton-Salem police on Dec. 10, 1995 and told them that Lamoureux had repeatedly harassed Marker both at the daycare center and at the Silk Plant Forest store, where Marker was assistant store manager. Schopfer has previously said Marker called her on the night of her attack, saying that Lamoureux had come into the store to ask her out and stormed out when she rebuffed him.

But in the 2016 MTV documentary, Schopfer revealed for the first time that before she hung up with Marker, Marker said, "He's here! He's here!" According to the motion, it is clear that Marker was telling Schopfer that Lamoureux had returned to the store.

And based on the timeline of when Marker was attacked, it is also clear that Marker was attacked within minutes after she hung up with Schopfer, the motion said.

There was never any physical evidence that tied Smith to the crime scene, and he was only identified as a suspect after two ex-girlfriends, seven months apart, falsely told Winston-Salem police that Smith was involved in the attack, the motion alleges.

Hardin, in his written response, said Smith had the ability to get an affidavit from Schopfer as early as 2008 and that Nagao's affidavit is based on hearsay and would not be admissible in court. Additionally, Hardin argues, the issues that Smith raises in this latest appeal have been considered by state and federal courts and have been rejected. Smith doesn't get to bring them up again, Hardin said. He also argues that the evidence against Smith was strong and that the white man talked about in Nagao's affidavit was believed to be a police officer.

Hardin doesn't provide any more information about why the man was believed to be a police officer.

In court, Hardin said the facts in the case don't really matter, and Smith is not allowed to make claims of innocence through a motion for appropriate relief. All that matters, Hardin said, is the law and the procedural history of the case, and based on that, his appeal should be denied.

Coleman said he disputes that any of the newly-discovered evidence could have been found any earlier, saying that initially, Schopfer, for example, didn't recall her conversation with Marker when first interviewed by the Wrongful Convictions Clinic and she was reluctant to talk while Lamoureux was still alive. He also said that Nagao's affidavit is sufficient to establish an issue of fact and he plans to take the deposition of the man who talked to Nagao and compel him to testify at an evidentiary hearing.

Coleman said motions for appropriate relief can raise claims of innocence on the ground of constitutional violations.

"It's always interesting to see these prosecutors doing everything possible to avoid dealing with the troubling facts in these cases," he said in an email after the hearing. "I hope the public at some point will understand that when they refuse to look objectively at the facts they are creating a dangerous public safety situation because the actual perpetrator got away."

Stone ordered Coleman to file a response to Hardin's answer by Jan. 3.