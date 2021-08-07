 Skip to main content
Prosecutor: Kernersville woman already impaired by alcohol causes fatal crash when she made a left turn into ABC store
Amanda Lawson

Amanda Lawson 

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

A prosecutor said a Kernersville woman already impaired by alcohol caused a fatal crash when she made a left turn into an ABC store in an effort to buy more alcohol. 

Amanda Eileen Lawson, 38, of Lower Creek Lane, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Forsyth Superior Court to felony death by motor vehicle and felony causing serious injury by motor vehicle. The charges stem from a crash on Nov. 8, 2019, that killed William Allen Boles, 51, of Kernersville. 

Judge Alyson Grine of Forsyth Superior Court gave her a suspended sentence of four years and three months to six years and two months. Aaron Berlin, the regional traffic-safety prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, said Lawson was given an active sentence of 26 months. Lawson will get time-served for the approximately 20 months she spent in the Forsyth County Jail, awaiting trial. That means she will effectively serve an active sentence of six months. 

At 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2019, Lawson was traveling south on N.C. 66. Boles was driving his motorcycle in the northbound lane. 

Lawson made a left turn to go into the ABC store to buy more alcohol, without yielding to traffic, Berlin said. As a result, Boles collided with Lawson. The collision sent Boles off his motorcycle and into the air a short distance. 

Berlin said Boles died from blunt-force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Edith Kathleen Harman, Lawson's mother, was a passenger in Lawson's car and she had a fractured skull, broken ribs and a punctured lung, according to an indictment. 

Berlin said Lawson told Kernersville police that she believed she was going to prison. She had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11 percent. The legal limit in North Carolina is 0.08 percent. 

According to a news release, Berlin asked for a straight active sentence.

"This case is an example of what can happen when people take the risk of drinking while impaired," Berlin said, according to the news release. "She made a conscious decision to drink and drive, and this was the result of her choices."

Andrew Keever, Lawson's attorney, asked for a probation and provided Grine with several letters from people who know Lawson. 

