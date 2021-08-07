Prosecutor: Kernersville woman already impaired by alcohol causes fatal crash when she made a left turn into ABC store

A prosecutor said a Kernersville woman already impaired by alcohol caused a fatal crash when she made a left turn into an ABC store in an effort to buy more alcohol.

Amanda Eileen Lawson, 38, of Lower Creek Lane, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Forsyth Superior Court to felony death by motor vehicle and felony causing serious injury by motor vehicle. The charges stem from a crash on Nov. 8, 2019, that killed William Allen Boles, 51, of Kernersville.

Judge Alyson Grine of Forsyth Superior Court gave her a suspended sentence of four years and three months to six years and two months. Aaron Berlin, the regional traffic-safety prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, said Lawson was given an active sentence of 26 months. Lawson will get time-served for the approximately 20 months she spent in the Forsyth County Jail, awaiting trial. That means she will effectively serve an active sentence of six months.

At 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2019, Lawson was traveling south on N.C. 66. Boles was driving his motorcycle in the northbound lane.

Lawson made a left turn to go into the ABC store to buy more alcohol, without yielding to traffic, Berlin said. As a result, Boles collided with Lawson. The collision sent Boles off his motorcycle and into the air a short distance.

