Prosecutor to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Winston-Salem 69-year-old in 2018

A Forsyth County judge granted a request from a prosecutor to pursue the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man accused of kidnapping and killing a 69-year-old man in his apartment in 2018.
Nathan Carlos Gilmore, 31, of the 1400 block of East 23rd Street, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and armed robbery in the death of James Herbert McCormick. Lessie Denise Graves, 44, of the 1500 block of Woods Road, is facing the same charges.
Winston-Salem police found McCormick, who lived in the 3900 block of Sugar Creek Drive, on Dec. 30, 2018. McCormick's body was on the floor of his bedroom, covered with a sheet, according to an autopsy report. An electrical cord bound his wrists behind his back, and his feet were bound with another cord. McCormick had one sock in his mouth, compressing his tongue against the roof of his mouth, and blocking his airway. A second sock around his face helped secure the first one. The sock restricted his airflow and McCormick asphyxiated, the autopsy report said.
Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding had requested what is called a Rule 24 hearing for Tuesday. A Rule 24 hearing is when a prosecutor requests permission to pursue the death penalty based on at least one of 11 aggravating circumstances.
In this case, Breeding said there were two aggravating circumstances -- that McCormick was killed for financial gain and that McCormick's murder was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel."
Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court granted Breeding's request.
According to Breeding, a friend last talked to McCormick on Dec. 21, 2018. The friend called McCormick every day after Dec. 21 but got no answer, Breeding said. Then on Dec. 30, 2018, someone answered McCormick's phone and said they had found the cellphone in a dumpster.
The friend called Winston-Salem police, which sent officers to do a welfare check at McCormick's apartment. That's when the officers found McCormick's body.
Breeding said that a woman later identified as Graves called First Citizen's Bank, where McCormick had an account, and asked for McCormick's credit card and debit card information. Winston-Salem police later found multiple items belonging to McCormick at Graves' home, including keys to McCormick's apartment.
Breeding said Graves and McCormick knew each other and that Graves once had keys to McCormick's apartment. But in October 2018, McCormick filed a police report, accusing Graves of stealing his credit cards and fleeing to Ohio. McCormick changed the keys to his apartment and his mailbox. But police found that Graves had McCormick's new keys.
Graves made a statement to police admitting that she had tied McCormick up and gagged him with a sock. Gilmore told police that Graves invited him over to McCormick's apartment under the false pretense of helping her move out. When he got there, Breeding said, he told police he saw McCormick tied up and immediately left.
But Gilmore had an ankle bracelet that traced his movements, and the data from the bracelet showed that Gilmore stayed in the apartment for at least 20 minutes on Dec. 23, 2018.
Breeding has filed a notice of intent to pursue the death penalty against Graves, according to court documents. A Rule 24 hearing has not yet been held for Graves.
Gilmore and Graves are being held in the Forsyth County Jail without any bond on the murder charge.
A trial date has not yet been set.
