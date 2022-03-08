Prosecutor to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Winston-Salem 69-year-old in 2018

A Forsyth County judge granted a request from a prosecutor to pursue the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man accused of kidnapping and killing a 69-year-old man in his apartment in 2018.

Nathan Carlos Gilmore, 31, of the 1400 block of East 23rd Street, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and armed robbery in the death of James Herbert McCormick. Lessie Denise Graves, 44, of the 1500 block of Woods Road, is facing the same charges.

Winston-Salem police found McCormick, who lived in the 3900 block of Sugar Creek Drive, on Dec. 30, 2018. McCormick's body was on the floor of his bedroom, covered with a sheet, according to an autopsy report. An electrical cord bound his wrists behind his back, and his feet were bound with another cord. McCormick had one sock in his mouth, compressing his tongue against the roof of his mouth, and blocking his airway. A second sock around his face helped secure the first one. The sock restricted his airflow and McCormick asphyxiated, the autopsy report said.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding had requested what is called a Rule 24 hearing for Tuesday. A Rule 24 hearing is when a prosecutor requests permission to pursue the death penalty based on at least one of 11 aggravating circumstances.