Prosecutor: Winston-Salem man hit his then-9-year-old son with a hammer as they played video games.

Those medications are critical to keeping Daye's mental state stable, she said. He was sent back to the Forsyth County Jail for the last time in January.

On Thursday, Bray asked several questions to Boyer and Daye to assess Daye's mental capacity. She determined that he was competent to enter a guilty plea in the case.

According to Martin and a search warrant, this is what happened on Oct. 9, 2016:

Tremel was being raised by his aunt and uncle, who lived in a house in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street. Ramel Daye went to the house on Oct. 9, 2016, to visit with his son, and they were playing video games. Several other people were in the house.

The phone rang, with Williams on the line, and then, suddenly and without any provocation, Daye started hitting Tremel on the head with a hammer.

Tremel's uncle, Peter Pressely, told investigators that he was sleeping when his children woke him up and told him that "he's beating him up," a search warrant said. He later heard five thuds, which he believed was Ramel Daye hitting Tremel. He started up the stairs and saw Ramel Daye hit Tremel two times in the head with the hammer, and Pressely grabbed the hammer from Daye.