Prosecutor: Winston-Salem man hit his then-9-year-old son with a hammer as they played video games.

One night in October, nearly five years ago, Ramel Shabal Daye sat with his 9-year-old son, Tremel, doing what fathers and sons sometimes do — play video games. Then Tremel's mother, Toniette Williams, called, and what Williams heard over the phone has haunted her ever since — the sound of a father nearly killing his son with a hammer.
"Stop Daddy!" Tremel yelled, according to Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin. "Stop Daddy! Why are you doing this?"
Tremel was severely injured but now 14, he is physically healed and thriving, Martin said in Forsyth Superior Court Thursday. But he continues to wonder why his father tried to hurt him, she said.
Daye, 38, of the 1200 block of Foster Street in Winston-Salem, stood in Forsyth Superior Court Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and felony child abuse. He had initially been indicted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Per a plea agreement, Judge Susan Bray sentenced Daye to two consecutive sentences that totaled a minimum of 14 years and a maximum of 18 years, 11 months in prison.
The case has been delayed the past several years because Daye was initially declared incompetent to stand trial in 2017 and was sent to Central Regional Hospital in hopes of restoring his mental capacity. His attorney, Julie Boyer, said he was eventually declared mentally competent but had to be sent back to Central Regional Hospital because medical staff at Forsyth County Jail had failed to consistently administer his prescribed medications, which include several anti-psychotic medications.
Those medications are critical to keeping Daye's mental state stable, she said. He was sent back to the Forsyth County Jail for the last time in January.
On Thursday, Bray asked several questions to Boyer and Daye to assess Daye's mental capacity. She determined that he was competent to enter a guilty plea in the case.
According to Martin and a search warrant, this is what happened on Oct. 9, 2016:
Tremel was being raised by his aunt and uncle, who lived in a house in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street. Ramel Daye went to the house on Oct. 9, 2016, to visit with his son, and they were playing video games. Several other people were in the house.
The phone rang, with Williams on the line, and then, suddenly and without any provocation, Daye started hitting Tremel on the head with a hammer.
Tremel's uncle, Peter Pressely, told investigators that he was sleeping when his children woke him up and told him that "he's beating him up," a search warrant said. He later heard five thuds, which he believed was Ramel Daye hitting Tremel. He started up the stairs and saw Ramel Daye hit Tremel two times in the head with the hammer, and Pressely grabbed the hammer from Daye.
Daye tried to run away but Pressely restrained him until Winston-Salem police officers came. Daye told investigators that everyone in the house was planning to kill him and that family members, including his sister, nephews and his son, were tracking him with his cellphone and through a video game on his cellphone called "Minecraft."
Daye told investigators that he heard numerous people outside of the bedroom "cocking" their guns. Boyer said in court that Daye was having auditory and visual hallucinations. He believed the walls were talking to him and telling him he was going to be attacked, she said.
Martin said in court that Daye had a "consciousness of guilt" during his interviews with Winston-Salem police investigators. She also noted that Tremel did nothing to provoke his father's attack.
After the attack, Martin said, Tremel was taken to Brenners Children's Hospital, and doctors feared he might die. But Tremel did survive. However, Tremel remains traumatized, she said.
Boyer said in court that Daye has had severe intellectual disabilities caused by a childhood accident, resulting in a shunt being placed in his head. He also has a history of mental-health issues.
"He is sorry for what happened and never would have intentionally hurt his child," Boyer said.
The Forsyth County Department of Social Services launched an investigation, and the case is still pending. Tremel was placed into foster care.
Williams said she hopes Daye takes the time in prison to think about what he did. She still thinks about what happened to her son.
"I'm traumatized by listening to my son almost getting killed," she said.
