Prosecutors can pursue death penalty against Winston-Salem man in 2019 fatal shooting of Glenn High student

A Forsyth County judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can pursue the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man accused of fatally shooting a Glenn High School student in October 2019.
Kelly Roman-Marin, 21, of Branningan Village Circle, is charged with first-degree murder, along with three other men — Francisco Dominquez Bautista, 20, of Cranford Street; Jose Noyolo Toledo, 19, of Broadbay Drive; and Manuel Mejia Jimenez, 18, of Utah Drive.
All four men are accused of killing Jumil Dewann Robertson on Oct. 17, 2019. Robertson was 17 and a senior at Glenn High School. The men, along with a fifth man, are also accused of firing into a house in the 2000 block of South Broad Street about 30 minutes before Robertson was killed. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty only against Roman-Marin.
Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said Roman-Marin and the other men were part of a gang and carried out a drive-by shooting at the house where a rival gang member lived.
After that shooting, they were driving around and spotted Robertson walking with another man and believed the two to also be rival gang members, Bosques alleged in court. But Roman-Marin soon realized that Robertson and the other man were not gang members.
That didn’t stop him from his violent course, Bosques alleged. Roman-Marin uttered an expletive and said, "I'm going to start shooting," she said.
Police were later called to the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard, off Waughtown Street in southeast Winston-Salem. Officers found Robertson lying on the side of the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Under North Carolina law, prosecutors have to choose from among 11 aggravating circumstances to justify pursuing the death penalty. In this case, Bosques told Burke that she was alleging two aggravating circumstances — that Roman-Marin created a risk of death for more than one person and that the fatal shooting was part of a course of Roman-Marin's violent conduct.
Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court ruled that prosecutors can pursue the death penalty.
Jerry Jordan, attorney for Roman-Marin, declined to say anything at the hearing. Roman-Marin will be assigned a second attorney, as is routine in death penalty cases.
A trial date has not been set in the case. Roman-Marin is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond set.
336-727-7326