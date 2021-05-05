Prosecutors can pursue death penalty against Winston-Salem man in 2019 fatal shooting of Glenn High student

A Forsyth County judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can pursue the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man accused of fatally shooting a Glenn High School student in October 2019.

Kelly Roman-Marin, 21, of Branningan Village Circle, is charged with first-degree murder, along with three other men — Francisco Dominquez Bautista, 20, of Cranford Street; Jose Noyolo Toledo, 19, of Broadbay Drive; and Manuel Mejia Jimenez, 18, of Utah Drive.

All four men are accused of killing Jumil Dewann Robertson on Oct. 17, 2019. Robertson was 17 and a senior at Glenn High School. The men, along with a fifth man, are also accused of firing into a house in the 2000 block of South Broad Street about 30 minutes before Robertson was killed. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty only against Roman-Marin.

Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said Roman-Marin and the other men were part of a gang and carried out a drive-by shooting at the house where a rival gang member lived.

After that shooting, they were driving around and spotted Robertson walking with another man and believed the two to also be rival gang members, Bosques alleged in court. But Roman-Marin soon realized that Robertson and the other man were not gang members.

