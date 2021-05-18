Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

That same day, McCullough alleges, Donohoe explained in a Telegram message the structure of the new group and made reference to an upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. Court papers cite Telegram messages telling Proud Boys members that the "special chapter" was prohibited from having any interaction with other Proud Boys members who were attending the event in Washington, D.C.

On Dec. 30, 2020, a video call was held with prospective members of MOSD, and a member, identified as Person-1 in court papers, reportedly said regardless of who was providing information, "It's all one operational plan, so don't get hung up on the delivery. The information is all the same."

McCullough argues in court papers that Donohoe took part in Telegram messages that made it clear there was a plan for Jan. 6. On Jan. 4, Donohoe reported on Telegram about the deployment of a limited number of National Guard forces from Washington, D.C. He cited a CNN report and noted that the National Guardsmen would be unarmed and would not have riot-control agents such as tear gas.