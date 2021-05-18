Prosecutors: Kernersville resident helped plan U.S. Capitol attack

Federal prosecutors allege in court papers that Kernersville resident Charles Joseph Donohoe was part of a small group of Proud Boys formed in December to help plan and organize the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The new allegations are detailed in court papers that federal prosecutors filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Monday. Donohoe, 33, is president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that espouses a pro-Western ideology. The Southern Poverty Law Center has said that the Proud Boys is a hate group, citing their misogynistic and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Members of the group have gotten into violent clashes with others, including at Black Lives Matter protests.
VIDEO: Charles Donohoe appeared in this web-based show hosted by two Marine veterans trying to reconnect to other Marines. Donohoe was interviewed at the now-closed bar Kelly Days in Winston-Salem.
Donohoe was among four Proud Boys arrested on a six-count indictment connected to the Jan. 6 attack. The charges include conspiracy, obstruction of law-enforcement, obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of federal property. The other three men charged are Ethan Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs, 37, of Ormond, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia.
The four men are among more than 20 Proud Boys members who federal prosecutors have charged in the Capitol violence, according to the Washington Post.
On April 22, U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey ordered that Donohoe remain in federal custody while awaiting trail. But Donohoe's attorney, Lisa Costner, filed an appeal to U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who has already made a decision to detain Nordean and Biggs. On Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough filed a response to Costner's appeal.
Prosecutors have previously argued that Donohoe played an active role in planning and organizing, including creating new chat rooms on the Telegram messaging app after Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4. They also allege that Donohoe carried a riot shield Jan. 6 that Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola stole from a Capitol police officer. Prosecutors said Donohoe led a charge up the steps on the west terrace of the U.S. Capitol, giving opportunity for Pezzola to use the riot shield to break a window in the building. That action, prosecutors said, allowed people to storm the U.S. Capitol. They said that, afterward, Donohoe said he felt like a "complete warrior," and showed no remorse for what he did.
According to new court documents, Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio announced on Dec. 29, 2020, a new chapter of the Proud Boys called the Ministry of Self-Defense (MOSD) that included an "upper tier leadership" of six people. Those six people included Nordean, Biggs and Rehl. Donohoe, according to McCullough, was part of this new chapter.
That same day, McCullough alleges, Donohoe explained in a Telegram message the structure of the new group and made reference to an upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. Court papers cite Telegram messages telling Proud Boys members that the "special chapter" was prohibited from having any interaction with other Proud Boys members who were attending the event in Washington, D.C.
On Dec. 30, 2020, a video call was held with prospective members of MOSD, and a member, identified as Person-1 in court papers, reportedly said regardless of who was providing information, "It's all one operational plan, so don't get hung up on the delivery. The information is all the same."
McCullough argues in court papers that Donohoe took part in Telegram messages that made it clear there was a plan for Jan. 6. On Jan. 4, Donohoe reported on Telegram about the deployment of a limited number of National Guard forces from Washington, D.C. He cited a CNN report and noted that the National Guardsmen would be unarmed and would not have riot-control agents such as tear gas.
Donohoe also repeated messages he claimed came from the top that Proud Boys members would not wear any of the Proud Boys colors on Jan. 6, mentioned that Nordean was in charge, and mentioned that "cops are the primary threat." He also told members not to get caught by law-enforcement officers or Black Lives Matter protesters," McCullough alleges in court papers.
Costner, in her response, has pointed out that prosecutors have presented no evidence that Donohoe actually entered the U.S. Capitol or that he assaulted law-enforcement officers or destroyed any property. She maintained in court papers that there was no evidence that Donohoe was involved in a plan to attack the U.S. Capitol.
And she has described statements that Donohoe made afterward, such as that he "felt like a complete warrior" and that he "pushed the line twice," were adrenaline-fueled braggadocio and not evidence that Donohoe committed a crime.
She also pointed out that Donohoe made no effort to hide after the riot at the U.S. Capitol and that he, in fact, participated in the search for a missing 14-year-old Davidson County girl who had been abducted and was later rescued from her abductor in another state.
A hearing on Donohoe's appeal has not yet been scheduled.
