Prosecutors: Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe should remain in federal custody. Kernersville man ‘pivotal’ in Capitol attack, court documents say.

Prosecutors also said in court papers that they don't have any evidence that Donohoe actually entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but they said Donohoe poses a threat to public safety because he is a "person who had the ability to organize and command a group of men to further a criminal conspiracy."

Lisa Costner, who represented Donohoe during his appearance in federal court in Winston-Salem, could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

VIDEO: Charles Donohoe talks about his beliefs in this 2019 video

Donohoe is a former U.S. Marine who served two tours in Iraq. An indictment unsealed on March 19 named him and three other men, all members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group. Members have engaged in violent confrontations, and in one event, Proud Boys members burned a Black Lives Matter banner in Washington, D.C. The Southern Poverty Law Center calls Proud Boys a hate group and cites the group for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric.

The other men named as co-defendants are Ethan Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs, 37, of Ormond, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia. Donohoe is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys.