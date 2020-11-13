Prosecutors seek death penalty against Forsyth County man charged with murder in 2018 death of woman whose body was found in a dumpster.

Indictments allege Bennett killed Dunlap the day before her body was found. According to an autopsy, Dunlap died from asphyxia due to suffocation. The autopsy also said Dunlap had petechiae, or pinpoint bruises, in her eyes and on her upper and lower gums. She also had blunt-force injuries, including abrasions and contusions on her head, neck, torso, her right knee, feet and her left hand.

Dunlap was found in a dumpster behind Juggs Growlers and Pints on Country Club Road, and according to the autopsy report, her body was wrapped in a blanket secured with tape. When deputies removed the blanket, they found a plastic trash bag taped over Dunlap's head and her feet covered with another trash bag that was taped at the ankles.

Bennett also faces charges of concealing an unnatural death and being a violent habitual felon. Bennett is also a registered sex offender. He was convicted in May 2005 of second-degree sexual offense. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office has released limited information about the Dunlap case, including whether Dunlap and Bennett knew each other. Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court has sealed search warrants until the criminal case is resolved.