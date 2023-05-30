Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man accused of setting two fires that killed two people in 2022.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court scheduled a Rule 24 hearing for Sept. 11 to consider whether to grant the prosecutors’ request.

Russell Edwards Marshall, 69, is charged with the two counts of murder and two counts of first degree arson in the deaths of Jessie Lee Scott, 58, and Barbara Tilley Harmon, 81, said Belinda Foster, an assistant district attorney.

A Rule 24 hearing is when a prosecutor requests permission to pursue the death penalty. Prosecutors have to present at least one of 11 possible aggravating circumstances to seek the death penalty. An example is that the killing was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.

A Forsyth County grand jury indicted Marshall May 8 on the murder charges.

Marshall was initially charged with first-degree arson in connection with a house fire on Sept. 25, 2022 at 1663 E. 22nd St. and another house fire on June 22, 2022 at 4556 Renigar St., Winston-Salem police said.

Scott died in the fire at a boarding house on East 22nd Street, and Harmon died in a fire at a boarding house on Renigar Street.

Both houses accommodate people with disabilities.

Marshall, who is in a wheelchair, was brought into by a bailiff.

Marshall didn’t speak at the hearing.

Daniel Anthony, Marshall’s defense attorney, asked Gottlieb to continue the Rule 24 hearing for at least two months because Anthony said that time was needed to determine if Marshall was mentally competent to stand trial.

Anthony told Gottlieb that his client “cannot understand the charges against him.”

Anthony said that Marshall has a disability, but Anthony didn’t discuss any details about that condition in the courtroom.

Foster disagreed with Anthony.

“At this point, (Marshall) is competent to stand trial,” Foster told Gottlieb.

Foster pointed to Marshall’s guilty plea to attempted first-degree arson in September 2015. According to then-Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Friel, Marshall burned the clothes in his closet.

The damage was not extensive, but two people were inside the house in the 1000 block of Apple Street and another two people were outside the fire started.

Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court gave Marshall a suspended prison sentence of two years to three years and give months, and placed him on supervised probation for five years.