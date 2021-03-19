Proud Boys leader from Forsyth conspired to storm U.S. Capitol, newly unsealed indictment alleges

All four men then went toward the west plaza of the U.S. Capitol. Nordean and Biggs shook a metal barricade, with Capitol police officers standing on the other side until the two men and others in the crowd were able to knock it down. Donohoe joined with other, according to the indictment, and went through the barricade.

Nordean, Biggs and Rehl went to the front of the crowd and when they got to the police line, Biggs took a video, saying "We've just taken the Capitol."

Around 2 p.m., the indictment said, Donohoe "assisted the crowd's effort to advance upon a flight of stairs toward the Capitol. The crowd overwhelmed law enforcement who were attempting to stop the crowd from advancing."

It's unclear from the indictment when Donohoe may have forced his way into the Capitol, but at 3:38 p.m., as some rioters were leaving, Donohoe announced on another encrypted messaging channel, that his group was "regrouping with another force."

Afterward, all four men posted on social media about the event. This is what Donohoe said, according to the indictment: "We stormed the capitol unarmed." Then, he added, "And we took it over unarmed."

WATCH NOW: Charles Donohoe talks about his beliefs in this 2019 video

