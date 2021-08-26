Proud Boys leader from Kernersville appeals detention. He is charged for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

She urged the appellate court to also look at what she said Donohoe did when he got home — he didn’t try to hide, he returned to work at a local bar in Kernersville and he continued to care for his son. In fact, she said, Donohoe participated in a search for a Davidson County girl who had gone missing, using his dog, and did an interview with a local TV station about the effort.

Federal prosecutors have portrayed Donohoe, a U.S. Marine veteran who served two tours in Iraq and worked as a private military contractor in Afghanistan, as having a leadership role in Proud Boys similar to a senior lieutenant. They have said Donohoe created a new chat room on Telegram on Jan. 4, the day Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested. He also made statements on Telegram, urging people to move to the new chat rooms so that he could destroy or “nuke” the older messages.

Prosecutors also allege that Donohoe was part of a small group of Proud Boys called the “Ministry of Self-Defense” and that he provided instructions to members in the days before the attack that they should not wear Proud Boys colors and gave logistics about where they should meet on Jan. 6.