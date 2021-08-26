Proud Boys leader from Kernersville appeals detention. He is charged for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

The attorney for Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe filed court papers asking a federal appellate court to release him from federal custody. She argues that federal prosecutors have presented no evidence that Donohoe played an active role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol or that he poses a threat to the public.
Donohoe also became a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. by seven Capitol Police officers. The lawsuit alleges that Donohoe, other Proud Boys members, members of Oath Keepers, and former President Donald Trump, among others, conspired to attack the U.S. Capitol and stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the presidential election.
On Jan. 6, hundreds of people, fueled by the false belief that former president Donald Trump won the election and that there was rampant election fraud, stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacked law-enforcement officers and damaged property in an attempt to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the presidential election.
Donohoe, 33, of Kernersville, was charged in early March on a six-count indictment alleging that he actively helped plan the attack and participated in it, setting up new encrypted messaging chats to evade law-enforcement detection, providing instructions and helping lead a surge up the Capitol steps that overwhelmed law-enforcement officers.
On June 23, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly upheld an earlier ruling from a magistrate judge that Donohoe posed a great enough threat to public safety that he should be kept in federal custody pending his trial.
Lisa Costner, Donohoe’s attorney, filed an appeal on Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. She said in court papers that federal probation officers had recommended pre-trial release conditions that are extremely restrictive. If released, he would be on 24-hour lockdown at his grandmother’s house and would not be allowed access to social media and have limited use of cellphones and computers.
Donohoe is charged along with three other men — Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs of Ormond, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia. All are leaders of Proud Boys, a far-right group that markets itself as pro-Western Civilization and has been known to get into violent clashes at rallies. Donohoe is specifically the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys.
Costner repeats many of the arguments she has made in court hearings asking for Donohoe to be released.
“At no time did Mr. Donohoe commit acts of violence during the events of January 6, 2021,” she said in court papers. “He possessed no weapons or military gear. He did not enter the Capitol Building, nor did he destroy, vandalize, or move any Government property, such as metal barriers or windows.”
Costner said he didn’t instruct or encourage anyone to commit violence and he did not help plan any such “violent or destructive activity.”
She urged the appellate court to also look at what she said Donohoe did when he got home — he didn’t try to hide, he returned to work at a local bar in Kernersville and he continued to care for his son. In fact, she said, Donohoe participated in a search for a Davidson County girl who had gone missing, using his dog, and did an interview with a local TV station about the effort.
Federal prosecutors have portrayed Donohoe, a U.S. Marine veteran who served two tours in Iraq and worked as a private military contractor in Afghanistan, as having a leadership role in Proud Boys similar to a senior lieutenant. They have said Donohoe created a new chat room on Telegram on Jan. 4, the day Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested. He also made statements on Telegram, urging people to move to the new chat rooms so that he could destroy or “nuke” the older messages.
Prosecutors also allege that Donohoe was part of a small group of Proud Boys called the “Ministry of Self-Defense” and that he provided instructions to members in the days before the attack that they should not wear Proud Boys colors and gave logistics about where they should meet on Jan. 6.
Videos released by a federal judge also show Donohoe carrying a riot shield that another Proud Boys member, Dominic Pezzola, is alleged to have stolen from a Capitol police officer. Prosecutors said Pezzola later used that riot shield to break a window in the Capitol that allowed rioters to enter the building. Costner said Donohoe did not know Pezzola before Jan. 6 and was not anywhere near Pezzola when Pezzola is alleged to have used the shield to break the window.
Prosecutors also have pointed to statements Donohoe made after the attack in which Donohoe said he “felt like a complete warrior” and that “we stormed the Capitol unarmed and we took it over unharmed.” He later said in a Telegram message that “Facial recognition don’t mean s*** when you got a .556 green tip.” Prosecutors said the green tip appears to be a reference to a kind of armor-piercing bullet.
Costner said in court papers that those statements in and of themselves don’t prove that Donohoe had a plan to attack the U.S. Capitol and that some of those statements were made in the heat of the moment.
“The fact that members were dissatisfied with the result of the election or that they believed that the election results were bogus is not sufficient evidence of a conspiracy to interfere with the functioning of the government or to prevent law enforcement from keeping them safe,” she said.
Federal prosecutors will have a chance to submit a written response, and it is not clear how long it will take before the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. issues a decision.
336-727-7326