'Punch her in the face.' Employees encouraged fight between assisted living residents in Winston-Salem, indictments allege.

After the incident happened, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services barred Danby House from admitting new residents because of numerous patient-care deficiencies. Affinity Living Group, the company that operates Danby House, released a statement last year, saying it had zero-tolerance for the mistreatment of residents and that Tyson, Jordan and McKey were immediately fired.

Danby House now has an active license to operate and has not had any deficiencies as of Sept. 29, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The female residents involved in the fight, who were in their 70s, told Winston-Salem police they were not injured.

According to documents from the N.C. Health and Human Services, the women were in the Danby House "Special Care Unit" because they have dementia. The documents identify the women as Resident 8 and Resident 9 and say the women were fighting in Resident 8's room as Tyson, Jordan and McKey watched. Jordan told police she filmed the fight and encouraged one of the women to punch the other woman in the face, according to a search warrant.