A Raeford man was shot to death at Deacon Station Apartments off Polo Road on Thursday night, the city's 24th homicide of the year, Winston-Salem police said.

Deonta J'Von McArn, 21, was shot about 11:45 in the 2800 block of Quincy Drive at an apartment complex that caters largely to students from Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State universities. Winston-Salem police said McArn did not appear to be a student at either college.

Police say three men entered McArn's apartment to rob it, then shot McArn. One of the robbers was injured and treated at a local hospital. It's unclear what kind of wound the man had.

Police have not released the names of the robbers.