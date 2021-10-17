Rally calls for people to act against gun violence through love

The sound of a drum echoed through Blum Park Sunday as kids scampered on playground equipment and music spilled from a nearby home.
One drumbeat for Michael Brian Westerberg, 40, killed on Jan. 18; another for Hubert Alexander Rivers, 28, gunned down a week later. On and on the drum sounded for the victims of homicide, including 18-year old Jaheim Davis, who was killed less than a mile from the park in July and 15-year-old William Miller Jr., fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1.
The final drumbeat sounded for Lacarnly Dixon Sr., 55, gunned down on Oct. 4.
Twenty-nine drumbeats in all, marking the number of homicides in Winston-Salem in 2021, already more than all of 2020.
The Our Opportunity to Love Rally at Blum Park was a time to remember the victims of gun violence. But mostly, it was call to act, whether that meant petitioning the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to invest American Rescue Plan funds in community groups, mentoring a young person or spreading love to parts of the community battered from gun violence.
"Show up in the lives of a child in concrete ways," Terrance Hawkins told the crowd. "Everybody can do something."
Hawkins, the director of Lit City, a youth development initiative, was among several speakers at the rally, which was organized by the Women's Gun Violence Prevention Coalition.
The coalition formed in late May to bring community partners to form a solution to gun violence. One of the coalition's main goals is making sure people in the community are part of the solution and that the "boots-on-the-ground" groups already working in hard-hit areas get financial support.
That financial support, they argue, should come from $56 million the county has in unallocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The women's coalition is one of about 170 groups to apply for a grant. It hopes to get $5 million to be spent over three years for things such as mentoring, violence interruption and mental health services.
"We hear our leaders say, 'Where's the community?' We're here," said Kellie Easton, a member of the women's coalition and executive director of Action 4 Equity. "We're tired of the band-aid approach. We can't lose one more child."
Easton said that there are community groups working in the violent areas of the city, often using their own money, but they need resources.
"We're tired of chump change," she said of small grants of $5,000 and $10,000.
Commissioner Fleming El-Amin attended part of the rally. He called gun violence a health issue.
"We've got to approach it from all angles," El-Amin said. "We have to see this as a community problem. If we don't, what will the future look like for our children?"
El-Amin has been instrumental in pushing for Cure Violence, a group based in Chicago, that treats gun violence as a health issue. The county spent $400,000 to bring in Cure Violence for an assessment of violence in the city. The city of Winston-Salem has contributed $200,000 to the Cure Violence effort.
Tricia McManus, the superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, also attended and spent much of her time talking to grassroots community groups about their programs.
Community groups such as New Life/Nueva Vida, Enough is Enough and 10,000 Fearless are among the groups that the women's coalition says need to be funded with the ARPA funds.
McManus said she came to support the efforts of grassroots groups.
"I, and the school system, support the community and agree that change should not happen from the top down but through grassroots groups, but we have to provide them resources," she said.
Several speakers talked about the shooting at Mount Tabor as a reflection of what is going on in the community. They returned to the theme of love often.
"This love here," said Enough is Enough Co-founder Artemus "Poppa" Peterson, "we have to take it to the streets, door by door, block by block."
