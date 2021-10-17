Rally calls for people to act against gun violence through love

The coalition formed in late May to bring community partners to form a solution to gun violence. One of the coalition's main goals is making sure people in the community are part of the solution and that the "boots-on-the-ground" groups already working in hard-hit areas get financial support.

That financial support, they argue, should come from $56 million the county has in unallocated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The women's coalition is one of about 170 groups to apply for a grant. It hopes to get $5 million to be spent over three years for things such as mentoring, violence interruption and mental health services.

"We hear our leaders say, 'Where's the community?' We're here," said Kellie Easton, a member of the women's coalition and executive director of Action 4 Equity. "We're tired of the band-aid approach. We can't lose one more child."

Easton said that there are community groups working in the violent areas of the city, often using their own money, but they need resources.

"We're tired of chump change," she said of small grants of $5,000 and $10,000.

Commissioner Fleming El-Amin attended part of the rally. He called gun violence a health issue.