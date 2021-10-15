Rally planned to spread love to communities hit by gun violence

Gun violence creates fear, anxiety and despair in communities. The Women's Gun Violence Prevention Coalition wants those communities to feel something else on Sunday at a gathering Sunday called "Our Opportunity to Love Rally."

It will be at Blum Park, at the corner of Ivy Avenue and 25th Street, from 2 to 7 p.m.

"We believe love is the foundation of everything, so we're taking it back to there," said Karen Cuthrell, a member of the newly formed women's coalition.

The day will include musicians, a DJ, speakers including those impacted by gun violence and those working to prevent gun violence, booths, food and sing-a-longs.

"It's just a fun day in the park and a way to look at love and how we can prevent gun violence with love," Cuthrell said.

Kellie Easton, also a member of the women's coalition, said the rally is also a way to show the community that people are advocating for them and to give them a chance to be part of the conversation to address violence

"Depending on where you go, community means many things. And we're looking at gun violence through the lens of the people. We're starting there," Easton said.