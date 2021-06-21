Records in John Neville's case to remain sealed. Court rules against media coalition.

Records related to the death of John Neville will remain sealed while prosecutors appeal a ruling by a Forsyth County judge, the N.C. Court of Appeals said Monday.
Five former detention officers and a nurse were charged in Neville's death, which sparked protests in Winston-Salem.
The latest developments stem from a decision made by Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court to release the records, including an investigative report from the State Bureau of Investigation. A media coalition, including the Winston-Salem Journal, had sought public release of the records, which were in the custody of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Hall cited case law saying that records ordinarily kept confidential can become public when given to a public agency such as DHHS. But Hall later issued a 60-day stay on his decision.
The N.C. Attorney General's Office is representing Forsyth County prosecutors in their appeal of Hall's decision and asked the appellate court to extend the stay on Hall's decision. The court granted that request on Monday.
Mike Tadych, attorney for the coalition, filed a motion asking the appellate court to not grant the request and to dismiss the appeal, saying that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office did not have the authority to appeal Hall's decision to begin with.
An attorney for DHHS notified Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel on Jan. 28 about the agency's intention to release the records. The next day, Dresel filed an objection and Hall temporarily sealed the records. Attorneys for the media coalition had not been notified that the records were going to be released or that prosecutors had filed an objection.
Attorneys for the media coalition have now filed a lawsuit against DHHS in Wake Superior Court over the records. That lawsuit is pending.
Neville, 56, died on Dec. 4, 2019. His death came just days after he was arrested by Kernersville police on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a woman. He was placed in the Forsyth County Jail on Dec. 1, 2019. Twenty-four hours later, he had a medical emergency while he slept in his cell, causing him to fall from his top bunk to the floor.
He was taken first to a multipurpose room, where his blood pressure was taken, and then he was taken to another cell, where deputies piled on top of him in an attempt to remove handcuffs. Video released last year show Neville saying, "I can't breathe," 28 times over a three-minute period while he lay on his stomach with his arms behind his back and his legs folded toward his buttocks in a position informally known as a "hog-tie" position.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for six months. It was only on June 26, 2020, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal, that he provided limited information about Neville's death.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has publicly stated that he is opposed to release of the records because he has an ethical obligation as the elected prosecutor to ensure that the criminal defendants have a fair trial.
