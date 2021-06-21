Records in John Neville's case to remain sealed. Court rules against media coalition.

Attorneys for the media coalition have now filed a lawsuit against DHHS in Wake Superior Court over the records. That lawsuit is pending.

Neville, 56, died on Dec. 4, 2019. His death came just days after he was arrested by Kernersville police on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a woman. He was placed in the Forsyth County Jail on Dec. 1, 2019. Twenty-four hours later, he had a medical emergency while he slept in his cell, causing him to fall from his top bunk to the floor.

He was taken first to a multipurpose room, where his blood pressure was taken, and then he was taken to another cell, where deputies piled on top of him in an attempt to remove handcuffs. Video released last year show Neville saying, "I can't breathe," 28 times over a three-minute period while he lay on his stomach with his arms behind his back and his legs folded toward his buttocks in a position informally known as a "hog-tie" position.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for six months. It was only on June 26, 2020, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal, that he provided limited information about Neville's death.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has publicly stated that he is opposed to release of the records because he has an ethical obligation as the elected prosecutor to ensure that the criminal defendants have a fair trial.

