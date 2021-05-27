Records related to search of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr's cellphone to remain sealed. Winston-Salem Republican's phone was seized by the FBI in 2020.

A federal judge denied Wednesday two requests to unseal records related to the seizure of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The initial motion was filed March 13 by the Los Angeles Times in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Chief Judge Beryl Howell denied requests related to court records.
Burr's office declined comment Thursday on the judge's rulings.
The L.A. Times was the first to report on May 13, 2020, that FBI agents came to Burr’s home in the Washington area with a search warrant for the cellphone. The newspaper cited an anonymous law-enforcement source.
Howell noted in her ruling the U.S. Justice Department "has never acknowledged the existence of an investigation into Senator Burr."
The newspaper hasn't decided on whether to appeal the ruling, Katie Townsend, an attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press who filed the unsealing petition, told Politico.
“In a situation like this one, where it has been publicly reported that a search warrant has been executed in connection with a criminal investigation into stock trades made by a sitting U.S. senator, the public interest in access to the search warrant materials could not be higher," Townsend said.
"That is true whether or not the investigation ended with no charges being brought.”
Newspaper's stance
The seizure was part of federal investigations into stock sales made in February 2020 by Burr.
The L.A. Times said its legal action requests that the court unseal “the search warrant application, any supporting affidavits, the search warrant itself, the return, the docket sheet and any other judicial records.”
The newspaper said the records should be unsealed considering Burr announced Jan. 19 that the federal law-enforcement investigation into the stock sales has been completed without any insider-trading charges filed.
The search warrant contains information “into allegations of potential wrong-doing on the part of a sitting U.S. senator — a matter of the utmost seriousness and highest public concern” that then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr “signed off on it,” the newspaper said.
Howell said in her ruling "the First Amendment guarantees a qualified right of public access to criminal proceedings and related court documents."
Honing in on the "qualified" aspect, Howell added that it "is not absolute."
Howell wrote that "assuming that the requested materials exist, and that the qualified public right of access attaches, no disclosure of search warrant materials would be appropriate in a closed, non-public investigation that has not resulted in criminal charges, and where individual privacy and government interest may be implicated."
Howell wrote that the "subject of the criminal investigation has significant privacy interests, including avoiding the stigma of having (the subject's) name associated with a criminal investigation and keeping secret the fact that they were subjects of a law-enforcement investigation."
Howell also wrote that denying the unsealing requests protects the identities of individuals "who furnish information of violations of law to officers charged with enforcement of that law."
"These interests are no less great where some of the relevant information has been reported on in the news media."
U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents show Burr, a Republican from Winston-Salem, and his wife, Brooke, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13, 2020. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
Burr still faces Securities and Exchange Commission probes into the stock sales that were made a week before the stock market began its sharp coronavirus-related decline on Feb. 20, 2020.
Background
Burr and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., drew the most scrutiny of several senators for their stock transactions, in part because on Jan. 24, 2020, they attended the Senate Health and Foreign Relations Committee’s closed-door briefing on the novel coronavirus.
The meeting occurred shortly before the general public — and Wall Street — became aware of the seriousness of COVID-19 and before the stock market plunge in March.
The stock-trading controversy surfaced on March 19, 2020, after National Public Radio reported on Burr’s Feb. 27, 2020, comments to the Tar Heel Circle. Burr gave a stark warning about COVID-19 that he had not repeated publicly at that time.
Burr initially responded to the NPR report with an eight-part Twitter response to denounce it as “a tabloid-style hit piece.”
However, by March 20, 2020, Burr requested the U.S. Senate Ethics committee investigate the stock transactions.
Burr released a statement at that time saying “I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on Feb. 13. Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time.”
The controversy surrounding Burr intensified on May 14, 2020, when he resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a day after FBI agents seized his cellphone from his home.
Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said in May 2020 that “from the day this story broke, Burr’s case always seemed the most serious, and it was so treated by the press.”
