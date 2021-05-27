Records related to search of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr's cellphone to remain sealed. Winston-Salem Republican's phone was seized by the FBI in 2020.

"That is true whether or not the investigation ended with no charges being brought.”

Newspaper's stance

The seizure was part of federal investigations into stock sales made in February 2020 by Burr.

The L.A. Times said its legal action requests that the court unseal “the search warrant application, any supporting affidavits, the search warrant itself, the return, the docket sheet and any other judicial records.”

The newspaper said the records should be unsealed considering Burr announced Jan. 19 that the federal law-enforcement investigation into the stock sales has been completed without any insider-trading charges filed.

The search warrant contains information “into allegations of potential wrong-doing on the part of a sitting U.S. senator — a matter of the utmost seriousness and highest public concern” that then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr “signed off on it,” the newspaper said.

Howell said in her ruling "the First Amendment guarantees a qualified right of public access to criminal proceedings and related court documents."

Honing in on the "qualified" aspect, Howell added that it "is not absolute."