Registered sex offender accused of sharing pornographic videos, photos of children

A Davidson County man faces charges after he was accused of distributing photos and videos last year of men having sex with girls, court records show. Some of the victims were 2 to 4 years old.

Thomas Michael Hickerson, 27, of Bethel Court in northwestern Davidson County was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of sex offender registry violations, according to five arrest warrants and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Hickerson was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $2.1 million, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear June 21 in Davidson District Court.

On Feb. 15, the sheriff's office received a complaint that a registered sex offender was distributing child pornography through Kik, an instant messaging app, in the Arcadia community, the sheriff's office said. Detectives later executed a search warrant at a home in the community.

Investigators seized electronic media devices from the home and discovered evidence of child pornography on the devices, the sheriff's office said.