Registered sex offender accused of sharing pornographic videos, photos of children

A Davidson County man faces charges after he was accused of distributing photos and videos last year of men having sex with girls, court records show. Some of the victims were 2 to 4 years old.
Thomas Michael Hickerson, 27, of Bethel Court in northwestern Davidson County was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of sex offender registry violations, according to five arrest warrants and the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Hickerson was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $2.1 million, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear June 21 in Davidson District Court.
On Feb. 15, the sheriff's office received a complaint that a registered sex offender was distributing child pornography through Kik, an instant messaging app, in the Arcadia community, the sheriff's office said. Detectives later executed a search warrant at a home in the community.
Investigators seized electronic media devices from the home and discovered evidence of child pornography on the devices, the sheriff's office said.
Hickerson is accused of distributing three pornographic photos and seven pornographic videos in November 2020, the warrants said. Hickerson also is accused of failing to inform the sheriff's office of his new online identifier as required by the state's sex offender registry.
Hickerson has been listed on the state's sex offender registry since 2017, the sheriff's office said.
He was convicted in February 2014 in Kent County, Mich., on a charge of accosting a child for immoral purposes, according to the registry. The offense happened on Jan. 1, 2011 when Hickerson was 17 and the victim was 13.
Hickerson was required to register with the N.C. Sex Offender Registry as a result of his out-of-state conviction.
