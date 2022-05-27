Reidsville man pleads guilty to felony charge in the Jan. 6 insurrection

A Reidsville man pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C.

Matthew Mark Wood, 25, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Washington to obstruction of an official proceeding and five related misdemeanor offenses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Wood, who was arrested March 5, 2021, in Winston-Salem, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 23.

Wood faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the obstruction charge and a total of 3 ½ years of additional time and additional fines for the five misdemeanor offenses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

According to court documents, on Jan. 2, 2021, three days before he traveled to Washington, Wood sent an iMessage to another individual in which he stated, "If they want to raid Congress, sign me up, I'll be brave heart in that b****."

Wood and other rioters disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

On Jan. 6, Wood is accused of making his way to the West Plaza of the Capitol, after the breach of a police line, to secure the restricted grounds, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Wood remained in the West Plaza for about an hour before climbing stairs to the Northwest Plaza.

Wood was several feet behind the rioters who broke out and climbed through the Capitol's window next to the Senate Wing Door, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Woods was the 10th person to enter through that window, getting inside at 2:13 p.m.

Wood and other rioters made their way to the hallway outside the Senate Chamber, the U.S. Attorney's office said. After being stopped by Capital police, Wood returned to the first floor and joined a group of rioters in the Capitol Crypt.

At approximately 2:24 p.m., Wood sent an iMessage to a group chat, declaring, "We just broke through Capitol police, we are going to bust into the house chambers," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Wood then followed others through the Small House Rotunda, up a staircase, and into the House Speaker's office suite. While in that area, he entered at least three offices or other rooms, including the Speaker’s conference room, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He then moved to the Rotunda and other areas of the Capitol, removing the ropes from stanchions he passed, calling protesters to follow, and staying in the building despite clouds of chemical irritant.

When the Metropolitan police arrived to assist the Capitol Police in clearing rioters from the Rotunda, Wood and other rioters did not immediately leave, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Wood finally left the Capitol through the East Rotunda Door at 3:31 p.m.

