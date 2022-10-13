 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Replica firearm' found on Parkland High campus. Student will be charged, officials say.

Law enforcement officers on Thursday found what they're describing as a "replica firearm" on a student at Parkland High School, and will be charging the student with having a weapon on school property, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said a school resource officer found the weapon in the possession of a Parkland student earlier in the day.

The replica “appeared to be a fully functional firearm but was not capable of firing live ammunition,” said Christina Howell, speaking for the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said his team is "thankful no one was injured or hurt," but that his office takes this kind of offense seriously.

"Our school campuses are a place where our students and staff should feel — and should be — safe," Kimbrough said, acknowledging that the incident created "fear and concern for our students, our families and our communities."

