Report of jogger attacked at Tanglewood being investigated by Forsyth Sheriff's Office

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a jogger was attacked at Tanglewood Park. The information follows an social media post, made Monday, saying the agency had not gotten any reports about such an incident.

On its Facebook page, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said, "We have received multiple inquiries about a social media post circulating claiming that someone was attacked while jogging at Tanglewood. We have NOT responded to or received reports of any assaults occurring at Tanglewood in the last week. We have been in communication with Tanglewood staff and they are not aware of any such incident either."

But Lashanda Millner, the public relations manager for the sheriff's office, said in an email late Monday that a victim has come forward and made a report. She said the sheriff's office is now investigating the incident.

Millner did not provide any further information about the incident, and it is unclear when it is alleged to have occurred. No arrests have been made.

She said in an email that the sheriff's office checked reports for the entire week both in and around Tanglewood and found no report.