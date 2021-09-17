Report of shots near Parkland High School brings heavy police response

Danasja Horne, a junior, was at Parkland High School talking to a friend, waiting on her bus.

“And I heard ‘Pow, pow, pow,’” Horne said. “I thought it was fireworks. It was like a gunfight.”

The school resource officers yelled at students who were outside to get back into the building. Students were sent to the gymnasium for a lockdown that lasted about an hour.

“You see people running, and you run with them,” said Isaiah Winfield, a sophomore.

A man who lives near the park said that before the shooting, he was driving north on Brewer Road in front of the tennis courts parking lot when he saw a crowd of about 30 young people gathered on the lot. Two of the people got into a fight that lasted a minute or so, he said.

As people got into their cars to leave, he said, gunfire erupted.

“After the shooting started, they (the crowd) all spilled out,” he said. “People were slamming on their horns trying to pull out. You could hear (bullets) whizzing through the air. It was terrifying. It was the most insane thing I have ever seen in my life.”

Bernard Walker lives right across Brewer Road from Parkland Park. He was at home when he heard what he called “random shots.”