Report: Plane that crashed into truck on I-85 in Davidson County may have had engine failure

Witnesses also reported hearing engine gyrations. One of the witnesses said he interpreted those to either mean that one of the engines was failing or that the engines were out of sync, according to the report.

A witness took a photograph, which showed showed the plane in a climb and the landing gear extended with smoke trailing the right engine.

"As the flight continued, the landing gear retracted, the right engine quit, and the propeller stopped," the report said.

When the landing gear retracted, one of the witnesses reported seeing white and blue smoke coming from the left engine and that the airplane had lost power, the report said. Another witness reported seeing just white smoke coming from the left engine.

The plane banked left, stalled and disappeared behind the terrain, according to the report. A witness who was found a quarter mile north from the crash site told investigators about seeing the plane departing and said that the "engine wasn't turning."

"He observed the airplane descend, followed by a loud sound, then saw smoke," the report said.