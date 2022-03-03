Report: Plane that crashed into truck on I-85 in Davidson County may have had engine failure

LEXINGTON — Witnesses saw a thick cloud of smoke trailing the engines of a plane just before it crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 last month, killing the pilot and closing the highway for hours, a preliminary report released Thursday from the National Transportation Safety Board said.
The twin-engine plane, a Beechcraft Baron, had just taken off from nearby Davidson County Airport on Feb. 16. At 5:07 p.m. that day, the plane slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer traveling south on Interstate 85 during the afternoon rush hour.
The pilot, Raymond John Ackley, 43, of Charlotte, was killed in the crash. Barrin Lamont Davis, 41, of Concord, the driver of the tractor-trailer, and a passenger who was not identified, were treated for minor injuries at Lexington Medical Center. The crash happened less than a mile from the airport and caused the tractor-trailer to ignite and overturn.
Three witnesses who were on the airport ramp saw part of the plane's takeoff. One of those witnesses, who has flown for a major airline, said that the plane's right engine spewed thick white smoke that the airport security video did not accurately show. Airport security video captured white smoke trailing the airplane about the time the plane rotated and then went out of sight about halfway down the runway, the report said.
Witnesses also reported hearing engine gyrations. One of the witnesses said he interpreted those to either mean that one of the engines was failing or that the engines were out of sync, according to the report.
A witness took a photograph, which showed showed the plane in a climb and the landing gear extended with smoke trailing the right engine.
"As the flight continued, the landing gear retracted, the right engine quit, and the propeller stopped," the report said.
When the landing gear retracted, one of the witnesses reported seeing white and blue smoke coming from the left engine and that the airplane had lost power, the report said. Another witness reported seeing just white smoke coming from the left engine.
The plane banked left, stalled and disappeared behind the terrain, according to the report. A witness who was found a quarter mile north from the crash site told investigators about seeing the plane departing and said that the "engine wasn't turning."
"He observed the airplane descend, followed by a loud sound, then saw smoke," the report said.
Investigators were able to obtain video from a truck on Interstate 85 at the time of the crash, the report said. It showed the plane in a "very slight nose-up attitude immediately before impact." The video did not show the crash but did show the resulting fireball and heavy black smoke, according to the report.
The video showed the tractor-trailer rolling onto its side and other vehicles stopping or maneuvering to avoid a collision.
Davis, the driver of the tractor-trailer, told investigators he was driving 65 mph and he "felt contacted by something." He and the unidentified passenger were able to climb out of the truck on the passenger side.
The southbound lanes of I-85 between exits 87 and 91 were closed for hours. This was the second fatal plane crash that week in February. On Feb. 13, eight people died in a crash off the coast of North Carolina.
