Report: State Board of Elections concluded there wasn't enough evidence to pursue criminal charges against AG Josh Stein.

The State Board of Elections concluded that there wasn't enough evidence to pursue criminal charges against N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein's campaign over an ad that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill claimed defamed him, according to a final report from the state elections board filed in federal court Friday.

Charlotte-based TV station WBTV first obtained and reported on the document Thursday. Pressly Millen, attorney for Stein's campaign, filed the State Board of Elections' final report, dated May 28, 2021, in federal court.

This is the latest salvo in a federal lawsuit that Stein's campaign filed against Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman to keep her office from prosecuting the Stein campaign over a 2020 political ad that attacked O'Neill for his handling of untested rape kits in Forsyth County. O'Neill, a Republican, was running to unseat Stein, a Democrat, as N.C. Attorney General, and the two men wrangled fiercely over the handling of a backlog of untested rape kits.

The lawsuit alleges that the state law Freeman's office is using is outdated and an unconstitutional infringement on political free speech. O'Neill had filed a complaint about the ad on Sept. 29, 2020. and requested a criminal investigation. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles issued a decision that essentially paved the way for Wake County prosecutors to pursue criminal charges before the two-year statutes of limitations runs out. But Stein's campaign has filed a request asking Eagles to continue blocking enforcement of the law while it appeals Eagles' decision to the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Eagles' ruling was a reversal of a decision she made July 25 to temporarily block the law. That decision was made minutes before Wake County prosecutors were due to go to a grand jury.

The ad ran between August and October 2020. In the ad, a woman identified as Juliette, who is a sexual-assault survivor and was a part-time employee for Stein's office, said the following: "And when I learned that Jim O'Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf leaving rapists on the streets, I had to speak out. Jim O'Neill cannot be our Attorney General."

O'Neill, who ultimately lost the race, said the ad was blatantly false and defamed him because prosecutors have no authority over rape kits; law-enforcement agencies determine what rape kits are submitted to the State Crime Lab. In fact, O'Neill claimed, prosecutors can't intervene in a law-enforcement agency's decision on when and how to test rape kits.

Stein's campaign said the ad was accurate because there's nothing in the state law that prevents prosecutors from advising law-enforcement agencies, including on untested rape kits.

An attorney for the State Board of Elections said it was ambiguous whether the ad was false and moving forward with a criminal prosecution could be an unconstitutional application of the state law, according to the final report.

Candace B. Marshall, associate general counsel for the State Board of Elections, said the investigation found that "the facts and circumstances in this matter render two plausible interpretations on the falsity of the statement."

Marshall said it should be clear "with supporting evidence that Stein and his campaign committee knew the statement of leaving 1,500 rape kits on a shelf was undoubtedly false or made with reckless disregard of the truth and not an exaggeration."

"Instead, the falsity of the statement draws ambiguity and therefore, it is inconclusive to determine a clear violation of (the state law) occurred," she said in the report. "Additionally, the NCSBE is concerned that if a violation is found, this might be an unconstitutional application of the statute."

The report references a previous memo that analyzed another case where it was alleged that the state law was violated. John Bruce, former deputy general counsel for the state elections board, said, "If the State Board is going to make a referral for criminal prosecution based on statements made by one candidate about another candidate in the rough-and-tumble of a political campaign, the case should be a strong one. It should be clear that the candidate knew his statements were false, or that he recklessly disregarded the truth in making the statements."

Seth Dearmin, the chief of staff for Stein and former campaign manager, told the State Board of Elections that the ad was in response to what he said were multiple false statements O'Neill made during the campaign in which he claimed that Stein didn't care about untested rape kits until O'Neill announced he was running against Stein. Dearmin also said O'Neill falsely claimed that there were 15,000 untested rape kits sitting on shelves in the State Crime Lab, when they were all in the custody of law-enforcement agencies across the state.

The N.C. Democratic Party sent a letter Wednesday asking Freeman's office to pursue a criminal investigation into O'Neill's alleged false statements.

In court papers, Joseph Zeszotarski said that the State Board of Elections' investigation was incomplete and its' final report should not be considered an exoneration of Stein's campaign.

"The (State Bureau of Investigation) conducted a second investigation, given the brevity of the NCSBE investigation, wherein additional witnesses were interviewed and additional information was gathered, which had not been examined by the NCSBE," he said in court papers.

Zeszotarski makes mention of a sworn statement by SBI agent William D. Marsh that was previously filed in federal court. Marsh said in the sworn statement that he interviewed O'Neill and members of several law-enforcement agencies, including retired Capt. Steven Tollie of the Winston-Salem Police Department. According to the statement, all of the law-enforcement officers said the ad was inaccurate because O'Neill has no authority to direct a law-enforcement agency to submit untested rape kits to the State Crime Lab. Marsh also said there was no evidence that untested rape kits were in the custody of the district attorney's office.

It is not clear when Eagles will rule on the emergency motion.