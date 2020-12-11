Reported drowning wasn't really a drowning, Yadkinville police allege. Two face charges in woman's death.

A Yadkinville man faces a felony murder charge after a reported drowning, which authorities say was not actually a drowning.

Kevin Anthony Diclemente, 45, of Meadowbrook Drive is charged in the death of Rebecca Anne Shore, police said.

He is jailed in Yadkin County without bond, authorities said.

Another woman, Jessica Ann Cheek, 30, of Center Road in Boonville, has been charged with accessory after the fact. She is jailed in Surry County under a $500,000 bond.

Police were called to Diclemente's home on Nov. 13. It was not immediately clear when, where or how Shore died. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and declined to release details.

The SBI is assisting with the investigation, Yadkinville police reported.