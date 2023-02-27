A man was killed in a shooting early Monday in downtown Winston-Salem.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m., WGHP/Fox8, the Journal's newsgathering partner, reported. Police confirmed that one man died, but have released no further details. Police announced at 7 a.m. that Burke Street would remain closed for several hours.

Investigators are gathered at Gatsby's Pub, at the corner of Burke and First streets.

"We are both devastated, and shocked by the loss of a life to this senseless act of violence," Gatsby's said in a post on its Facebook page. "Our hearts break for the victim's family and friends as they deal with this tragic loss!! May we all find strength and comfort in one another during this difficult time!!"

Gatsby's said it would be closed Monday.

Gatsby's is just a few doors away from Burke Street Pub, where a man was shot to death last month.

Kane Jacob Bowen, 30, was killed Jan. 19. William Preston Drake, 74, of North Patterson Avenue, is charged with murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. He also is charged with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

Drake is in the jail with no bond allowed.

Drake is accused of standing on Burke Street and firing a handgun into Burke Street Pub, striking Bowen and another woman. Bowen and the woman were not the intended targets, according to police and arrest warrants.