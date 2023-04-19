The second murder trial for Molly Corbett and her father, Thomas Martens, in the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett will now begin Nov. 6 in Forsyth Superior Court, a court official said Wednesday.

Judge David Hall changed the trial’s date earlier this week, said Amanda Leazer, a trial court administrator in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice. The trial had been scheduled to begin the week of June 26.

Jury selection will begin Nov. 6, Leazer said.

Corbett, 39, and Martens, 73, are facing second-degree murder charges in the 2015 death of her husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett. Jason Corbett, 39, was found dead in the home he shared with Molly Corbett on Aug. 2, 2015.

Molly Corbett and Martens are accused of brutally beating Jason Corbett to death with a baseball bat and a concrete paving brick. Molly Corbett and Martens have claimed self-defense, saying Jason Corbett attacked them and threatened their lives.

A jury convicted Molly Corbett and Martens of second-degree murder in a high-profile trial in August 2017. A judge sentenced each of them to 20 to 25 years in prison.

However, the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the convictions, finding he trial judge made prejudicial decisions that prevented the two from mounting a defense.

The N.C. Supreme Court affirmed the lower appellate court's ruling, sending the case back to Davidson County for a re-trial.

In mid-February, Hall granted requests from the attorneys of Corbett and Martens to move their trial from Davidson County to Winston-Salem.

At that time, Hall said Forsyth County was “the most proper venue” for the second murder trial of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, Hall said.

The attorneys for Molly Corbett and Martens argued in court that extensive social-media comments about the case have possibly affected potential jurors in Davidson County, preventing the father and daughter from getting a fair trial.

The case has attracted intense and widespread media coverage, including international news coverage. Prosecutors as well as Molly Corbett and Martens and their attorneys are entitled to fair and impartial jurors in the trial, Hall has said.