Winston-Salem police arrested a male juvenile Friday after a robbery at a convenience store, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Officers responded at 12:02 p.m. on a reported robbery at the BP Family Fare at 3836 Reynolda Road, police said.

Two male suspects entered the store with a handgun and demanded money, police said.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of money and left the store, police said.

The officers arrested one of the juvenile suspects, police said. The officers recovered the stolen money and the handgun.

Police, who didn't identify the juvenile, are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.