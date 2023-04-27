Two men were arrested Wednesday after a chase in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers were investigating a call for service when they heard gunfire in the 1300 Block of Thurmond Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw a Nissan Pathfinder leaving the scene, police said. Officers tried to stop the Pathfinder, but it drove away and chased it.

During the chase, a rifle was thrown from the vehicle, police said. Officers later found that gun.

The chase ended in the 1000 block of Old Town Club Road, where police arrested the vehicle’s occupants. Officers found another gun inside the Pathfinder.

Jakeem Karee Southerland, 25, of Watson Avenue is charged with fleeing to elude officers, carrying a concealed weapon, careless and reckless driving and other offenses, police said.

Amari Jaquez Hairston, 19, of Heathrow Drive is charged with possession of marijuana, police said.

Southerland and Hairston were being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with Southerland’s bond set at $7,000 and Hairston’s bond set at $1,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.