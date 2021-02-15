Road rage culminated in gunfire, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police are investigating a case of road rage resulting in which someone shot from one vehicle at another. No one was injured.
The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Brewer Road and Zuider Zee Drive. Sheantae Woodard, 26, of Zuider Zee Drive told police that she was involved with a road rage incident that resulted in several rounds being fired at her vehicle. Her vehicle was not struck.
Officers said they found evidence that firearms were discharged near the intersection.
Winston-Salem police said they have not located any other witnesses.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People can also find Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.
