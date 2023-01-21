Road rage: Man driving van fires gun at another driver on I-40 in Winston-Salem.

A man driving a white van fired a shot at another driver on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem Friday in what authorities describe as a road-rage incident.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:12 p.m. to a call about a shooting at Interstate 40 West and U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem, police said Saturday. The van driver had fired a gun into another vehicle while both vehicles was traveling west on I-40, just west of U.S. 52.

Investigators determined no one had been shot.

The incident appears to have started while both vehicles were traveling on U.S. 52 North, police said. The driver of the white van was attempting to merge onto U.S. 52 North from Clemmonsville Road as the victim's vehicle was already on U.S. 52.

The victim was unable to make room for the van in their lane of travel, police said. The man driving the van became upset with the victim and began driving erratically and following the victim's vehicle.

The victim was attempting to get way from the driver of the white van on I-40 when the van's driver fired one round into the victim's vehicle, police said. The van then left I-40 West onto Silas Creek Parkway, police said.

There is no indication that the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.

Police didn't identify the victim to protect that person's safety.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.