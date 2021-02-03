 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robber had a shotgun, made away with cigarettes and cash from Dollar General, police say
0 comments

Robber had a shotgun, made away with cigarettes and cash from Dollar General, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two men with a shotgun robbed Dollar General on South Main Street in Winston-Salem shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

The robbers made away with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, said a statement from police.

Employees of the store, at 2981 South Main St., told police the suspects were both wearing black hoodies and black pants.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or via the organization’s Facebook page, Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News