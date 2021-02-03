Robber had a shotgun, made away with cigarettes and cash from Dollar General, police say

Two men with a shotgun robbed Dollar General on South Main Street in Winston-Salem shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

The robbers made away with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes, said a statement from police.

Employees of the store, at 2981 South Main St., told police the suspects were both wearing black hoodies and black pants.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or via the organization’s Facebook page, Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.