Robber held a gun to Food Lion cashier's stomach while emptying cash register in Clemmons, investigators say

A Clemmons man faces a criminal charge after he was accused of robbing the Food Lion grocery store in Clemmons, authorities said Tuesday.

Jeffrey Ryan Bullard, 34, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, court records show. Bullard was being held Tuesday with his bond set at $10,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded about 10:30 p.m. May 11 to the 4000 block of Kinnamon Village Loop in Clemmons to a reported armed robbery at the Food Lion store, the sheriff's office said. The suspect ran from the store before the deputies arrived.

Investigators looked at the Food Lion's video surveillance footage, the sheriff's office said. The images showed that the suspect held a handgun to the cashier's abdomen while he took the contents from the cash register.

Investigators then linked Bullard to the robbery, the sheriff's office said. 

Bullard was served with an arrest warrant after he was arrested May 13 by Winston-Salem police for an unrelated incident, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-920-8477 allows people to text information, photos and video to the sheriff's office.

Jeffrey Ryan Bullard

