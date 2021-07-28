Robber hits Country Club Quality Mart in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police say an armed man robbed the Quality Mart at 4995 Country Club Road on Tuesday night, fleeing the business after getting money from the clerk.
The robbery occurred about 10:25 p.m.
The robber came into the store and waited for customers to leave before approaching the counter and showing his gun.
Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Wes Young
