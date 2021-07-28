 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robber hits Country Club Quality Mart in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
alert

Robber hits Country Club Quality Mart in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police say an armed man robbed the Quality Mart at 4995 Country Club Road on Tuesday night, fleeing the business after getting money from the clerk.

The robbery occurred about 10:25 p.m.

The robber came into the store and waited for customers to leave before approaching the counter and showing his gun.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of acres burned in Russian wildfires

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Lawsuit: Wilkes County woman was fired after she complained a Tyson Foods manager harassed and sexually assaulted her. Woman is seeking more than $5 million.
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes County woman was fired after she complained a Tyson Foods manager harassed and sexually assaulted her. Woman is seeking more than $5 million.

A Wilkes County woman said in a lawsuit that Tyson Foods officials fired her after she complained of harassment and assault by a manager. She said the manager repeatedly asked her to have sex with her and that after she complained, she was subjected to verbal abuse by him and another manager. She is seeking more than $5 million in damages.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News