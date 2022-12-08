 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robber hits Wells Fargo branch in Winston-Salem

Police say a bank robber never displayed a weapon, but made off with an undisclosed amount of money from a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Winston-Salem on Thursday after passing a note demanding money to the teller.

The incident occurred at 9:27 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 701 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said a heavyset woman wearing all black clothing entered the bank and passed the note to the teller demanding money.

The woman left the area on foot, police said.

No one was injured and no weapon was seen, police said.

Authorities said anyone with information may call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

