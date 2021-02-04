Robber leaves package to lure woman to door, then robs her, Winston-Salem police say

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman Tuesday, authorities said.

Luke Parker Jr., 22, of 22nd Street is charged with first-degree burglary, obtaining property by false pretense and second-degree kidnapping, Winston-Salem police said.

Parker was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail, police said. Parker's bond information wasn't immediately available.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. when a woman went to her front door at a home on Vintage Avenue after hearing someone knock, police said. The woman saw a package lying on her porch, and believed that the package had been delivered.

When she opened the door to get the package, a man grabbed her and tried to force her back into the home, police said.

The woman broke away from the man, ran away and called 911, police said. The man entered the woman's home and stole her purse, which contained credit cards and other valuables.

Officers determined that the credit cards were used a gas station on Liberty Street, police said.