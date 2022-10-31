Robbers hit Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

An early morning robbery Monday at the Burger King fast food restaurant near the Walmart on the south side of Winston-Salem resulted in the loss of an undisclosed amount of money, Winston-Salem police reported. The business is off Peters Creek Parkway on Parkway Village Circle.

About 6:04 a.m., police said, a man wearing a mask and all-black clothing forced employees inside the restaurant as they were opening up for the day. The robber had a black nylon bag that he told employees to fill with cash from the store safe and two cash registers. Police said the man then ran from the store and got into a light-colored sedan and sped away.