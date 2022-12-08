Robbers hit two Wells Fargo branches in the Triad

Wells Fargo branches in both Winston-Salem and Greensboro were hit by robbers on Thursday.

Winston-Salem police say a robber made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 701 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The robber, a heavyset woman wearing all-black clothing, entered the bank about 9:27 a.m. Thursday and passed a note to the teller demanding money. She did not display a weapon.

The woman left the area on foot, police said.

No one was injured.

Authorities said anyone with information may call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

In Greensboro, officers responded about 1:15 p.m. Thursday to the Wells Fargo Bank at 308 Pisgah Church Road and found that a robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said there were no injuries reported. They did not have a complete description of the robber.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.