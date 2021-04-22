 Skip to main content
Robbers make away with cash, cigarettes after assaulting clerk, Winston-Salem police say
Robbers make away with cash, cigarettes after assaulting clerk, Winston-Salem police say

Police say two men, one of them armed with a handgun, assaulted a clerk and stole money and cigarettes from a BP station at 3130 University Parkway on Wednesday night.

Winston-Salem police were called to the convenience store around 8:30 p.m. They were told two men came into the store and that one showed a handgun while another went over the counter to confront a clerk.

The man behind the counter stole money from the register, along with cigarettes. The man also punched the clerk in the face before the two robbers left on foot.

The clerk had minor injuries from the assault, police said.

The robbers are described as 14 to 20 years old wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and blue jeans.

Winston-Salem police ask that anyone with more information about the robbery contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or on Facebook at the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.

