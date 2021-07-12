Robbers, victim exchange gunfire in Winston-Salem

Robbers and their victim exchanged gunfire Sunday night, Winston-Salem police said, although no one was injured.

Police said Marco Vinicio Carrillo-Ramirez, 21, agreed to meet two people at the Enclave apartment complex at 4260 Brownsboro Road on Sunday night. When he arrived, police said, two men armed with handguns got into his car and demanded his possessions and money.

Police said the two men then got out of Carrillo-Ramirez's car and got into a nearby Honda and drove off.

Carrillo-Ramirez followed the men in his car and fired one round from his own handgun toward the robbers' car. Police said the suspects returned fire but that neither Carrillo-Ramirez nor his vehicle were hit.

On arrival, police said that the two men had fled at were no longer in the area.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and that anyone with information should contact police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

