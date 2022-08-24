Rural Hall Council member denies allegations she spread defamatory statements about former town manager

A Rural Hall town council member is denying allegations she made defamatory and false statements about former town manager Megan Garner, according to court papers filed this month in Alamance Superior Court.

Garner filed a lawsuit against Susan Gordon, a town council member, on June 10 in Alamance Superior Court, alleging that Gordon had made false statements last year at a meeting of the Rural Hall Historical Society that spread throughout the small town and helped ruin Garner's professional reputation.

The lawsuit was the latest in a complex web of legal litigation that started late last year after an Oct. 21, 2021 meeting where Garner, three council members and the town's attorney all abruptly resigned. Those resignations came after the three council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — approved a nearly $150,000 settlement agreement for Garner. Garner accepted a job as city manager in Graham in Alamance County on the next day. Garner never got the settlement money, however, because the amount exceeded the town's transactional limits.

Gordon voted against the settlement agreement.

Town officials filed a lawsuit against Garner in November 2021, accusing Garner and the three council members of violating state laws and town protocols in negotiating and approving the settlement agreement, also known as a severance package. Then, in December 2021, Randy James, the town's interim attorney, filed an amended lawsuit that added allegations that Garner violated the town's ethical rules by having an affair with now-former fire chief Andy Marshall, who reported directly to Garner.

Stacy Marshall, Andy Marshall's ex-wife, has filed an alienation of affection lawsuit against Garner in Forsyth Superior Court, which is pending. Andy Marshall has made a legal claim against the town, which has been discussed in closed sessions. Town officials have not provided details about the legal claim.

Garner has denied those allegations that she had an affair with Andy Marshall and has claimed that town officials, including Gordon, engaged in a sexist smear campaign against her that ultimately forced her to get an attorney, negotiate the settlement agreement and leave her job.

In court papers filed Aug. 15, Gordon's attorneys, Katie Weaver Hartzog and Anna Davis, said Gordon never intentionally made false and defamatory statements about Garner.

They also said that statements Gordon made were "an expression of opinion, not fact."

"If it is determined that the answering Defendants made false statements to third parties concerning the Plaintiff, which is specifically denied, those statements were made in good faith and with the reasonable belief that they were true," the attorneys write.

Garner's lawsuit against Gordon alleges that Gordon made several statements that Gordon "knew ... to be false."

Gordon made allegations that Garner had "provided crappy spreadsheets to the town council which was a fabulous way to hide money," the lawsuit said. Gordon also said at a June 13, 2021 meeting that Garner had been served with a legal process in connection to an affair with a married Forsyth County sheriff's deputy, the lawsuit said.

Garner's attorneys, Valerie Bateman and Julie K. Allison, allege in the lawsuit that these "slanderous allegations made by Defendant" were spread all over Rural Hall. Gordon also should have known, the lawsuit alleges, that revenue and expenditure reports that were provided to the Rural Hall Town Council were pulled each month directly from the town's accounting software. And the town's independent auditor certified to the Town Council on Nov. 8, 2021, that there were no missing funds, the lawsuit said.

The complaint said that news media contacted Garner about $1.5 million missing, resulting in Garner's embarrassment and humiliation.

Gordon's attorneys also want the lawsuit transferred from Alamance County to Forsyth County. They argue that it makes sense for the lawsuit to be in Forsyth County because all of the relevant witnesses live in Forsyth County. Garner is the only person who lives in Alamance County.

A hearing on Gordon's motions will be heard in Alamance Superior Court on Aug. 29.