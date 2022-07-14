Rural Hall lawsuit accused former official of having an affair. Now the town faces a claim from one-time fire chief.

The Town of Rural Hall is facing what town officials describe as a a legal claim from former fire chief Andy Marshall, adding to an ever-widening swirl of litigation centered on the abrupt departure of Town Manager Megan Garner and the nearly $150,000 severance package a majority of town council members approved before suddenly resigning.

The current Rural Hall Town Council discussed the claim in closed session on Monday night, but interim Town Attorney Randy James declined to provide any details about the nature of the claim, citing the town's personnel policies. James did say that Marshall had not filed any lawsuits against the town. Marshall was fired in December and has the right to appeal his termination. James would not say whether Marshall appealed his firing.

The town has filed a lawsuit against Garner, alleging she broke town protocols and state law in negotiating the severance package, also known as a settlement agreement, before she resigned on Oct. 21, 2021 and then accepted a job as city manager for Graham in Alamance County. In an amended lawsuit, James also alleged that Garner violated town ethical rules by having an affair with Marshall.

Garner and Marshall have denied having an affair, according to court documents and Marshall's termination letter.

The litigation started after Garner and three council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — resigned at a council meeting on Oct. 21, 2021. The town attorney, D. Barrett Burge, also resigned. Before the resignations, McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall approved a nearly $150,000 severance package for Garner, who accepted the next day a position as city manager for Graham in Alamance County. Garner never received the money, however, because the amount exceeded the town's transactional limits. No one disclosed the exact amount of the severance package until Garner filed an answer to the lawsuit in February, saying she resigned due to an alleged sexist smear campaign waged against her by several town officials.

Marshall was fired on Dec. 2, 2021, according to the termination letter he refused to sign. According to the termination letter, the town fired Marshall for a number of reasons, including poor job performance, mistreatment of employees and failure to meet work standards. The town also cited the alleged affair with Garner. Marshall has the right to appeal the termination.

"You have engaged in an ongoing social relationship with Megan Garner while she was the Town Manager all the while denying the relationship with her," the termination, which includes a signature by current town manager Misty Meadows, said. "Rural Hall is a small community; your conduct has been observed throughout the last year by your subordinates and Rural Hall citizens. Because of your social relationship with Megan Garner outside of a professional work relationship, your (sic) created an environment incompatible with your duties as a Fire Chief."

Marshall did not respond to two messages left on a cellphone associated with him. His ex-wife, Stacy Marshall, has filed an alienation of affection lawsuit against Garner, alleging that Garner and Andy Marshall had an affair.

The town cited a state law on attorney-client privilege in going into closed session to discuss the legal claim from Andy Marshall. The town also discussed two other legal matters — the pending lawsuit the town has against Megan Garner and a lawsuit that Garner filed against Council Member Susan Gordon in which Garner accuses Gordon of making false and defamatory statements about her. James said the council took no action after the closed session.

Garner specifically alleges that Gordon falsely made statements saying that Garner was having an affair with a married Forsyth County sheriff's deputy and that she had stolen money from town coffers.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced in a news release that he had asked State Auditor Beth Wood to conduct an investigation into allegations that Garner had misappropriate public money. Wood's office declined at the time to confirm or deny the investigation.

But in a recent interview with the Winston-Salem Journal, Folwell said he is awaiting the results of an audit.