Rural Hall wants its former town manager -- the one it is suing over a severance package worth at least $100,000 -- to get rid of her attorney.

At no time, James said, did Jessup or Bateman reveal that they were married. According to the motion, James didn't find this out until last month when he noticed that Bateman's new law office, New South Law Firm, had the same Carrboro address as Sanford Holshouser. Sanford Holshouser was started by former N.C. Gov. Terry Sanford, a Democrat. Sanford was later joined by former Gov. Jim Holshouser, a Republican, according to the firm's website.

James sent an email asking about the address. Jessup acknowledged in a follow-up email that Bateman was his wife and that he had known Garner for several years. Jessup said in the email, which is attached to the motion, that he recommended his wife to Garner for legal representation on a personal matter but did not know that Garner and town officials had a conflict. Jessup, James said, contended that he had no idea that his wife was drafting a letter related to alleged personal attacks against Garner.

James said that's hard to believe. He also alleges that Bateman also helped draft the settlement agreement that McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall approved in October 2021. Council Member Susan Gordon voted against the settlement agreement. James said he would depose Bateman and call her to testify at a trial for her alleged work on the settlement agreement.