Rural Hall wants its former town manager -- the one it is suing over a severance package worth at least $100,000 -- to get rid of her attorney.

The legal battle between the town of Rural Hall and its former town manager has gotten even messier. Now, the town wants Megan Garner to get rid of her attorney over what the town alleges is a conflict of interest.
In a motion filed last month, Randy James, the town's interim attorney, said Valerie Bateman, the attorney representing Garner, has a conflict of interest because Batemen's husband is the managing partner of the law firm the town hired. Bateman's husband, Robert Jessup, recommended his wife to Garner. According to James, Bateman helped Garner draft a letter to the town complaining of an alleged smear campaign against her.
James filed the motion to disqualify Bateman on Jan. 21 in Forsyth Superior Court. A hearing has not yet been set. Bateman and Jessup could not be reached for comment last week. Garner, who is now the city manager for Graham in Alamance County, did not immediately return a message left at her office Thursday.
Garner and three town council members — John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall — all abruptly resigned after an Oct. 21, 2021, meeting. McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall said in resignation letters that they were leaving due to an alleged smear campaign against Garner. Garner didn't give a reason for resigning at the meeting and did not submit a resignation letter. On Oct. 22, 2021, she accepted a job as city manager for Graham in Alamance County.
At the same meeting, the town attorney, D. Barrett Burge, also resigned. But before the resignations, the three council members approved a severance package, or settlement agreement, worth at least $100,000 for Garner.
In November, James filed a lawsuit on behalf of the town against Garner over the settlement agreement. The lawsuit claims that Garner, McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall violated town protocols and state law in approving the settlement agreement and that the agreement is invalid. No one involved in the litigation has disclosed the amount of the settlement agreement, even though under state law settlement agreements made on behalf of public officials cannot be confidential. James has said he plans to file a motion asking a judge to make the settlement agreement public.
James filed an amended complaint in December, accusing Garner of violating the town's code of ethics by having sex with the town's fire chief Andy Marshall, who has since been fired, partly over the alleged affair. James said in the complaint that Marshall reported to Garner and that the affair directly led to Marshall's divorce from his wife. Garner divorced her husband in 2016.
The amended lawsuit said the alleged relationship caused problems in the fire department and that Garner failed to allocate enough money for the fire department.
Separately, Marshall, Plunkett and three Rural Hall residents -- Rita Marshall, June Koehn and Shirley Koehn -- have filed motions to squash subpoena requests from James, seeking recordings and communications with various other people, including Garner, Bateman and the three former Council members. The requests includes Facebook posts, emails and cellphone records.
In the latest motion, James said Garner first talked with Jessup's law firm, Sanford Holshouser in Carrboro, in February 2020, about doing strategic planning for the town. But the firm wasn't hired at the time. Then Garner hired Bateman to help draft a Jan. 12, 2021, letter to Mayor Tom Flinchum and town council members, complaining of personal attacks on her character and integrity from Jason Hill, the town's public works director, and Misty Meadows, then the town's administrative assistant. Meadows is now the town manager.
James said the letter was designed to "head off any further revelations of Garner's relationship with Marshall by attacking Jason Hill and Meadows for questioning the relationship." Garner, James said, never mentioned that Bateman had helped draft the letter.
Two months later, in March 2021, Jessup, managing partner of Sanford Holshouser, submitted a $55,000 proposal to Garner for legal services. The town made an initial payment of $15,000, but James said that the law firm's legal services had "little value to the Town of Rural Hall."
At no time, James said, did Jessup or Bateman reveal that they were married. According to the motion, James didn't find this out until last month when he noticed that Bateman's new law office, New South Law Firm, had the same Carrboro address as Sanford Holshouser. Sanford Holshouser was started by former N.C. Gov. Terry Sanford, a Democrat. Sanford was later joined by former Gov. Jim Holshouser, a Republican, according to the firm's website.
James sent an email asking about the address. Jessup acknowledged in a follow-up email that Bateman was his wife and that he had known Garner for several years. Jessup said in the email, which is attached to the motion, that he recommended his wife to Garner for legal representation on a personal matter but did not know that Garner and town officials had a conflict. Jessup, James said, contended that he had no idea that his wife was drafting a letter related to alleged personal attacks against Garner.
James said that's hard to believe. He also alleges that Bateman also helped draft the settlement agreement that McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall approved in October 2021. Council Member Susan Gordon voted against the settlement agreement. James said he would depose Bateman and call her to testify at a trial for her alleged work on the settlement agreement.
According to the motion, Bateman did not ask for her usual retainer, and the settlement agreement provided $10,000 for Bateman. James also alleges that part of the $55,000 proposal from her husband's law firm would go toward paying Bateman for her legal services to Garner.
Bateman is scheduled to file a written response to the lawsuit by Feb. 9.
336-727-7326