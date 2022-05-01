 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

S.C. woman injured in hit-and-run incident in Winston-Salem

  • 0

An Orangeburg, S.C., woman is listed in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist after being struck as a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident early Sunday morning, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department report.

Police said officers responded to a hit-and-run call about 1 a.m. in the 5200 block of Germanton Road.

The victim, Niyona Furman, age 19, of the 4500 block of Main Trial Road, was transported to a local hospital for treatment

Police said its initial investigation determined Furman had attended a large party in the 200 block of Oak Summit Road.

At the conclusion of the event, Furman, along with other attendees, were walking south on Germanton Road to their parking locations when a vehicle heading south struck the victim and fled the area.

The vehicle was described by witnesses as a dark blue or black 2008 through 2013 model Honda sedan, possibly a Civic. The vehicle sustained front passenger side damage as a result of the collision.

People are also reading…

Police have not identified a suspect, and the vehicle has not been located.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows for anonymously texting tips, photos and videos to the department. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is at https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc.

Crime Stoppers Tip Form is at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions. 

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert