S.C. woman injured in hit-and-run incident in Winston-Salem

An Orangeburg, S.C., woman is listed in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist after being struck as a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident early Sunday morning, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department report.

Police said officers responded to a hit-and-run call about 1 a.m. in the 5200 block of Germanton Road.

The victim, Niyona Furman, age 19, of the 4500 block of Main Trial Road, was transported to a local hospital for treatment

Police said its initial investigation determined Furman had attended a large party in the 200 block of Oak Summit Road.

At the conclusion of the event, Furman, along with other attendees, were walking south on Germanton Road to their parking locations when a vehicle heading south struck the victim and fled the area.

The vehicle was described by witnesses as a dark blue or black 2008 through 2013 model Honda sedan, possibly a Civic. The vehicle sustained front passenger side damage as a result of the collision.

Police have not identified a suspect, and the vehicle has not been located.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows for anonymously texting tips, photos and videos to the department. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is at https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc.

Crime Stoppers Tip Form is at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

