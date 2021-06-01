 Skip to main content
Salisbury man charged with murder in shooting death of man in Winston-Salem
Salisbury man charged with murder in shooting death of man in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have arrested a Salisbury man and charged him with murder in a shooting that happened early Saturday.

Shaun Michael Goolsby, 31, of Sugan Creek Drive was found just after 4 a.m. Saturday, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but died on Monday.

Matthew Grey Morris, 30, of Eastwood Drive in Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said that members of the police department’s SWAT team found Morris and took him into custody without incident. Police said that Morris had a handgun at the time of his arrest. Because of that, he was charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Morris is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Police said they will not release any other additional details.

Goolsby's death marks the city's 14th homicide of the year.

Winston-Salem police are asking for public's assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymously text tips, photos and videos can be made to police through their A Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
Crime

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week. 

Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.
Crime

Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.

Wake Forest University officials want a federal judge to rule in their favor in a wrongful-death lawsuit. That lawsuit alleges that the school was negligent in the fatal shooting of Najee Ali Baker, a Winston-Salem State University student, on Jan. 20, 2018 on the school's campus. It was the first and only homicide to occur on the school's campus since the Winston-Salem campus opened in 1956. 

