Salisbury man charged with murder in shooting death of man in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have arrested a Salisbury man and charged him with murder in a shooting that happened early Saturday.

Shaun Michael Goolsby, 31, of Sugan Creek Drive was found just after 4 a.m. Saturday, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but died on Monday.

Matthew Grey Morris, 30, of Eastwood Drive in Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said that members of the police department’s SWAT team found Morris and took him into custody without incident. Police said that Morris had a handgun at the time of his arrest. Because of that, he was charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Morris is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Police said they will not release any other additional details.

Goolsby's death marks the city's 14th homicide of the year.

Winston-Salem police are asking for public's assistance in this case.