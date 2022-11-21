Saturday shooting victim in Winston-Salem was charged in officer's death in 1992

Jamarus Raynard Crews, one of three men who died in a shooting on Attucks Street on Saturday, was charged in 1992 with first-degree murder in the death of a Winston-Salem police officer whose cruiser was crushed by a stolen road grader, although charges against him were soon dropped for lack of evidence.

Lt. Aaron Tise Jr. died early in the morning of June 26, 1992, while he was investigating a report that teenagers were driving construction equipment that had been left at the Jetway Shopping Center on New Walkertown Road.

According to 1992 reports, Tise was in his cruiser on East Drive in the Lakeside Apartments neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. when he radioed in to say that a road grader was coming toward him and that he was trying to get out of his car.

Police said the last thing Tise said was, "They are going to hit me." Police said the road grader hit Tise's car as the officer tried to get out the passenger side. The grader dragged the police car over the officer, crushing him and dragging him about 15 yards.

A man who lives in the area found Tise's lifeless body when he ran after the grader to see what was going on.

Crews, who was 16 at the time, and three 19-year-olds, including Crews' older brother, were charged with murder, assault and larceny in the case. District Attorney Tom Keith soon dismissed the charges against all but Crews' brother Conrad Crews, saying that his decision was based on evidence available.

Conrad Crews, who had been identified as the person driving the road grader when it struck and killed Tise, was later indicted for first- degree murder.

A year later, in June 1993, Conrad Crews pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. He remains in prison.

Jamarus Crews later served several prison sentences for unrelated crimes including breaking and entering and larceny. His most recent active sentence was a six-month term ending in January of 2005.

Jamarus Crews was 46 years old when he was shot and killed on Saturday.

Police have reported no arrest in the shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Crews and two other men, Ronnie Levern Covington, 34, and Charles Kejuan Burns, 38.

According to reports, when police responded to the 1600 block of Attucks Street on a report of a shooting, they found Crews and Covington on the scene with multiple wounds. The two men died before they could be transported to a hospital for treatment.

Burns was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but succumbed there to his injuries.

Police said Covington lived on Attucks Street, and that Burns and Crews were living in Rural Hall at the time of their deaths.

The shooting deaths marked the 30th, 31st and 32nd homicides of 2022, compared with 36 as of the same date in 2021.