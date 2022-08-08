SBI: 5 officers fired on man in Clemmons parking lot. 26-year-old died, cop injured in task force operation.

Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot at a man who died in the parking lot of a Clemmons convenience store Friday morning, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday. Authorities have not said which officer or officers fired the fatal shot.

Angie Grube, the SBI spokeswoman, officially identified the man killed as Alexander Dekontee Weah, who was 26 and lived in Charlotte. She said the SBI is continuing to investigate the shooting and, once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill will decide whether criminal charges should be filed, Grube said.

Grube did not identify the five law enforcement officers. Greensboro police said in a news release Friday that the officers involved in the use of force are on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

One Greensboro police officer, Michael J. Ambrosio, was injured when Weah fired his gun, authorities have said, and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening and he was in stable condition Friday.

Greensboro police have not said whether Ambrosio is one of the officers who fired his gun at Weah on Friday.

Dozens of officers from various law-enforcement agencies converged Friday morning on the parking lot of the Speedway convenience store, located on busy Lewisville-Clemmons Road beside the Interstate 40 interchange.

Greensboro police said the law enforcement operation was part of a task force including officers from Greensboro, Charlotte-Mecklenburg and the SBI. Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office assisted, but none of its officers fired weapons, officials said.

Authorities were there Friday morning to serve a warrant for arrest on a Charlotte murder charge. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released details about the murder charge.

Authorities have said there was an exchange of gunfire that occurred as they tried to arrest Weah. A woman who was with Weah at the Clemmons convenience store said that a law enforcement officer shot him in the back as he tried to flee.

Talaya Hinson, who described herself as Weah's fiancee, said Weah tried to run away when he was confronted outside the store entrance by an officer pointing a gun "in his face" and demanding that he get down. Hinson said the officer pursued Weah as he ran, shot him four times and struck him twice.

Hinson told the Winston-Salem Journal that, after he was shot, Weah pulled out his own gun and fired a single shot before other officers fired multiple times at Weah.

She said officers stood by and watched as Weah died and made no effort to begin life-saving measures. At first, he was still breathing, she said.

"They were standing around him staring at him," she said. "They turned him around on his back and put his hands behind his back and handcuffed him while he was gushing out blood."

Authorities have not released additional information about what led to the shooting.

Hinson said she believed law enforcement officers shot Weah "like a dog in the street" and that they did it because Weah was Black.

Malika Weah said Friday in a telephone interview that she married Alexander Weah in 2019 but had been separated from him since May 10. She said they have a 1-year-old child. She described Weah as a "good man who had a big heart." She said he was originally from Liberia and would send money to his family in the west African nation. Alexander Weah worked as a warehouse manager in Charlotte, she said.

She also said he could get "hot-headed" if things didn't go his way but that she didn't consider him a violent man.