SBI: Five law-enforcement officers cleared in fatal shooting of man at Clemmons convenience store in August.

Five law-enforcement officers who fired their guns in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in the parking lot of a Clemmons convenience store nearly four months ago won't face any criminal charges, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday. The officers were trying to arrest the man, Alexander Dekontee Weah, on a murder charge out of Charlotte.

Talaya Hinson who said she was Weah's fiancée told the Winston-Salem Journal in August that officers fired first, hitting Weah twice in the back before Weah fired one shot. The officers then fired multiple shots at Weah, killing him, she told the Journal. She later told the Journal that Weah was going to turn himself in to authorities the day he was shot. At the time of the shooting, she was four months pregnant with Weah's child.

She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Authorities have released few details about what happened on the day of the shooting, which was Aug. 5, except to say that there was an exchange of gunfire.

A Greensboro police officer, Michael J. Ambrosio, was also injured in the shooting. Four of the officers who fired their weapons were from the Greensboro Police Department, which has declined to identify the officers and have not said whether Ambrosio fired his weapon. One of the officers was Detective Paul Weis from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The Greensboro police officers were placed on administrative duty and Weis was put on paid administrative leave, pending internal investigations.

Angie Grube, spokeswoman for the SBI, said in an email Wednesday that the SBI completed its investigation and submitted its report on Nov. 7 to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, who is responsible for making the ultimate decision on whether to file criminal charges against the officers.

"After a review of our file, the District Attorney informed us yesterday no charges would be filed and there was no request for the SBI to conduct any further investigation," Grube said in the email.

Grube said the SBI case file included findings from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The Winston-Salem Journal has requested Weah's autopsy report but it has not yet been publicly released.

O'Neill did not respond on Wednesday to a detailed list of questions about what led to his decision to clear the officers. Josie Cambareri, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department, did not respond to messages left on her phone and via email seeking additional information about the case, including the identity and current status of the officers.

Erin Wiggins, a spokeswoman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, declined to answer a question about the current status of Weis and referred the Journal to the public-records request portal on the city's website. The Journal made a request through the website, but Wiggins could not give a timeline for when the Journal would get a response.

The Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro filed a petition seeking the release of body-camera footage and any other recordings that might have captured the shooting on Aug. 5. Judge Richard Doughton of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing in October and then denied the request. At the October hearing, Andrea Harrell, a city attorney from the Greensboro Police Department, said that the department was not releasing the names of its four officers, partially out of fear for their safety.

She said in court that previous officers who have fired their weapons and have been identified publicly have faced death threats. She did not provide specific examples in court.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Winston-Salem Police Department have routinely identified officers who shot or killed people.

Just after 8 a.m. Aug. 5, a Friday, as many as 80 law-enforcement officers from three different counties — Mecklenburg, Guilford and Forsyth — converged onto the parking lot of the Speedway convenience store on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The store is beside the Interstate 40 interchange, with a Super 8 hotel behind it and a Suds Shoppe car wash next door.

Hinson told the Journal that on Aug. 4, a Thursday, she, Weah, and her then-4-year-old daughter, had gone to the Wet'n'Wild Emerald Pointe water park in Greensboro and then decided to spend another night in the area before heading back to Charlotte. They checked into the Super 8 behind the Speedway that night.

In a bizarre twist, Weah was accused of fatally shooting Talaya Hinson's estranged husband, James Michael Hinson, in Charlotte on Aug. 3, which was the basis for the arrest warrant for murder that the officers were trying to serve on Weah. Hinson told the Journal that she witnessed her husband's shooting. She said Weah thought Michael Hinson was reaching for a gun during an argument over Weah's relationship with Talaya Hinson and shot Michael Hinson in the chest. Talaya Hinson told the Journal that she and Weah had talked on the night of Aug. 4 and that the plan was that they would drive back to Charlotte and Weah would surrender to authorities.

But that didn't happen.

On Aug. 5, the couple checked out of the hotel and drove around to the Speedway to gas up and get some ginger ale for Hinson. Hinson said her daughter had just gone through the front entrance of the store and was getting ready to walk in. Weah held the door for her.

Then, an officer with a gun approached and yelled at Weah, who pushed Hinson's daughter inside. Hinson said someone in the store grabbed her as if to hold her back, but she struck that person and ran out. Hinson said that Weah started running away, and the officer fired four times, striking Weah twice in the back.

"I ran out there too because I just wanted them to stop shooting at him," she told the Journal. "I would say ... I heard about four shots before Alex reached for his gun. He was running."

Hinston said Weah fired once after he was shot. Then officers fired back multiple times. She said officers stood by and watched as Weah died and made no effort to begin life-saving measures. At the time of the shooting, Weah may have been in violation of a domestic-restraining order against his wife that prohibited him from possessing or carrying a firearm. The order alleged that Weah had frequently carried guns and made threats that he would use guns.

Hinson said that after the shooting, Weah was still breathing.

"They were just standing around him staring at him," she said. "They turned him around on his back and put his hands behind his back and handcuffed him while he was gushing out blood."

Hinson told the Journal that law-enforcement officers shot Weah "like a dog in the street."

"I feel like they did because he's a Black male — that's why they had to shoot him like that?" Hinson told the Journal.

Law-enforcement officials have not released any additional information about the shooting. In a news release, the Greensboro Police Department said that "officers made contact with the suspect while he was exiting the gas station" and that as officers approached, "an exchange of gunfire occurred."

"During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect fired his weapon, striking Greensboro Police Officer M.J. Ambrosio," the report reads. "The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene."

Malika Weah, Alexander Weah's wife, declined to comment when reached Wednesday. She said she had not been notified that the officers had been cleared.

In August, she told the Winston-Salem Journal that she and Alexander Weah had married in 2019 but had been separated from him since May 10. She said they had a year-old child from the marriage.

"Alexander was a good man who had a big heart," she told the Journal. "She said that he could get 'hot-headed' if things didn't go his way, but she didn't see him as a violent person.

Originally from Liberia, Alexander Weah would send money back to his home country for family members and he had a job as a warehouse manager in Charlotte, she said.