SBI report, medical records in the jail-related death of John Neville could be made public

More records could be released publicly in the death of John Neville, who died in December 2019 after being held in the Forsyth County jail. A Forsyth judge dismissed a motion Friday that would have prevented the public release of those records.
Prosecutors have said they will appeal the decision.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing Monday to deal with a motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel. Dresel filed the motion a day after attorneys for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services notified prosecutors that they would release the records. The News & Observer of Raleigh initially filed public records request in June and July.
The Winston-Salem Journal was part of a coalition that requested public release of videos showing events at the jail that led to Neville's death.
John Elliott Neville, 56, of Greensboro died on Dec. 4, 2019. His death occurred after he was arrested Dec. 1, 2019, by Kernersville police officers on an assault charge. Twenty-four hours later, he had a medical emergency similar to a seizure, officials have said, while he was asleep in his cell.
He fell from his top bunk to the floor, and detention officers and a nurse were called to render medical aid. He was eventually taken to another cell, where he was placed on his stomach and handcuffed, with his hands behind his back and jailers holding his legs in a folded position, similar to what is unofficially called a "hog-tie."
He uttered the words, "I can't breathe," more than two dozen times over a three-minute period while detention officers piled on top of him in an attempt to take off the handcuffs. An autopsy report later said that Neville died of a brain injury that resulted from his heart stopping. He asphyxiated while being restrained.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not make Neville's death public for six months. On June 26, 2020, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. acknowledged Neville's death publicly after questions from the Journal.
On July 8, 2020, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that five detention officers and a nurse would be charged with involuntary manslaughter — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 48; Cpl. Edward Roussel, 51; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 43; Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Elizabeth Poole, 37; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 45.
Attorneys for the defendants attended Monday's hearing but did not speak.
The records in dispute include a 723-page report by the State Bureau of Investigation, an internal investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, officer's statements, investigative notes, jail medical records, Neville's medical reports and video of the incident that led to Neville's death. All of those records were sent to the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to help determine Neville's cause of death.
Normally, the SBI investigative report, along with other records, would not be released to the public. But Mike Tadych, attorney for the media coalition, said those records became public when they were received by DHHS, which oversees the medical examiner's office.
Tadych cited an N.C. Supreme Court decision involving the News & Observer. The case involved what was known as the Poole Commission, which investigated alleged improprieties of the men's basketball program at N.C. State University. The SBI submitted its investigative report to the Poole commission. The News & Observer made a public-records request for the investigative report.
Tadych said the N.C. Supreme Court concluded that those records were public when they were submitted to the Poole Commission.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill argued that the Poole case was different for two reasons — no criminal charges were ever filed in that case and by the time the News & Observer filed its public-records request, the Poole Commission had disbanded.
In the Neville case, criminal charges are pending, he said. And as a prosecutor, O'Neill said, he has an ethical obligation to ensure that the defendants get a fair and impartial trial. To do that, O'Neill argued, the amount of pre-trial information released to the public should be limited.
Forsyth County jail video from John Neville's cell (part 1 of 2)
Forsyth County jail video shows the night John Neville sustained injuries that would kill him. (Part 2 of 2)
336-727-7326