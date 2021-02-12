SBI report, medical records in the jail-related death of John Neville could be made public

More records could be released publicly in the death of John Neville, who died in December 2019 after being held in the Forsyth County jail. A Forsyth judge dismissed a motion Friday that would have prevented the public release of those records.

Prosecutors have said they will appeal the decision.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court held a hearing Monday to deal with a motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel. Dresel filed the motion a day after attorneys for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services notified prosecutors that they would release the records. The News & Observer of Raleigh initially filed public records request in June and July.

The Winston-Salem Journal was part of a coalition that requested public release of videos showing events at the jail that led to Neville's death.

John Elliott Neville, 56, of Greensboro died on Dec. 4, 2019. His death occurred after he was arrested Dec. 1, 2019, by Kernersville police officers on an assault charge. Twenty-four hours later, he had a medical emergency similar to a seizure, officials have said, while he was asleep in his cell.